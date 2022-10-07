ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer, Dixon talk inflation, voting access and the pension tax during AARP event

By Jon King
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkLbo_0iQPblb600

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (right) | Andrew Roth

It wasn’t a debate, but GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently sat down for a conversation on a variety of issues, ranging from inflation to voting rights.

The forum, hosted by AARP of Michigan, was moderated by Shari Jones of WLNS-TV in Lansing, which aired the conservation.

The questions, which were based on issues identified in a recent AARP poll as being most important to Michigan voters, began by asking each candidate how they planned to provide relief to Michiganders struggling with inflation and rising prices.

Whitmer noted that while inflation was not something she could control as the governor of Michigan, she argued that her administration has been providing economic relief to residents.

“We’ve done that in the form of returning $400 to motorists, for every car that is insured,” said Whitmer, referencing the 2019 bipartisan automotive insurance reform . However, that same reform has also drawn criticism for cutting back on promised lifetime care for victims of catastrophic auto crashes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzMCl_0iQPblb600

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the auto insurance reform bill with House Speaker Lee Chatfield, House Minority Leader Christine Greig, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich | Nick Manes

Whitmer said she had also delivered a state budget that puts the state’s fiscal house in order.

“We’ve paid down $14 billion of debt, put $1.6 billion in our rainy day fund?” she said. “And because of that, we’ve been able to make investments at lower costs for families.”

However, Whitmer indicated that an important goal yet to be realized is a repeal of the state’s retirement tax that her predecessor, GOP former Gov. Rick Snyder, signed in 2011.

“That is a way that we can put more money in seniors’ pockets who are living on fixed incomes,” she said. “I also have promoted increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit. This is for working people who are showing up at work every single day, but don’t make enough to take care of their families. This is how we give families and individuals in Michigan relief right now.”

Dixon focused her answer around a single solution: Keeping the aging Line 5 propane pipeline in operation.

“When we look at one of the No. 1 cost that people have fluctuating in their life right now, it’s energy,” said Dixon. “So first and foremost, we want to make sure that Line 5 is protected because that would be the number one way our energy costs would rise.”

Supporters of the Line 5 pipeline that runs underneath the Straits of Mackinac contend its shutdown would result in higher propane costs, especially for residents of the Upper Peninsula although several studies indicate there would be minimal increases. Opponents, including Whitmer, say the resulting environmental and economic devastation of a leak from the nearly 70-year-old pipeline would be far worse.

“Right now we’re looking at energy costs rising for heating your home, also rising for putting gas in your car,” continued Dixon. “You’re seeing gas prices increase and also for airline tickets. If you want to go on a vacation, even that’s rising costs. So we want to make sure that we are keeping our energy costs low by protecting Line 5, but ultimately lowering energy costs in the state of Michigan overall, because our energy costs are where we see rising prices at the grocery store and rising prices at the clothing store, as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QH48m_0iQPblb600

A sign in the U.P. supporting Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel | Susan J. Demas

While an AARP poll found 58% of Michigan women voters over age 50 said they were much more likely to support a candidate who favored expanding voting access, when asked her stance on the issue, Dixon used the opportunity to instead talk about voter fraud.

“We’ve seen opportunities for fraud in the voting system,” said Dixon, who has denied the results of the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden won. “So we want to make sure that we are tough on fraud. If we do have fraud in this system, that we have harsh penalties for that. When we have absentee ballots, we want to make sure that the signature match is required and that the signature match is strong. And if you do find folks that are forging signatures, that we have harsh penalties for signature forging.”

Ironically, forged signatures proved to be a problem for Michigan Republicans this year, as five of Dixon’s GOP gubernatorial opponents were kicked off of the primary ballot after thousands of signatures on their nominating petitions were determined to have been fraudulent.

Whitmer, in contrast, hailed the increase in voter turnout during a pandemic and said she had been actively fighting GOP efforts to disenfranchise Michigan voters.

“I’ve vetoed all of the proposals that come to my desk to make it more difficult for people to vote,” she said.

As an example, Whitmer cited the use of provisional ballots.

“We require ID in order to vote, but if for some reason your pocketbook was misplaced or you didn’t have your driver’s license, when you show up, you’re allowed to sign an affidavit,” said Whitmer.

“You sign your signature on it and before your vote gets counted, it gets compared to the registered voter file. That has been our fail safe in Michigan. 18,000 people used that way of participating in this last presidential election. There’s an effort by the Legislature to strip that right away from voters. I vetoed it because we’ve found no abuse in it and it has been a critical component to permitting people to participate in this democracy. So I’m always going to fight for increased access to the ballot.”

Another issue that was discussed was repealing the state’s pension tax.

Despite being passed by the GOP-led Legislature in 2011 and signed into law by Snyder, Dixon laid the blame for its continued existence entirely at the feet of Whitmer — who voted against it while serving in the Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FQZZ_0iQPblb600

GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon at a Sept. 27, 2022 press conference in Lansing | Laina G. Stebbins

“I believe the pension tax should be repealed,” she said. “We were promised this in 2018. Governor Whitmer came out and said that the pension tax would be repealed. She still hasn’t been able to do that even though she’s had bills that have been sponsored by Republicans. So this is a huge opportunity for us, but we want to make sure we have fairness and relief for all seniors. So to do that, we want to make sure that we have an increase, we increase the exemptions for all seniors on all income that they’re bringing in because we don’t want just relief for some, we want relief for all.”

The bills referenced by Dixon were part of a broader tax cut package that would have increased the tax exemption for seniors up to $40,000 for individuals and $80,000 for couples, while lowering the qualifying age threshold for a tax exemption from 67 to 62.

Whitmer vetoed the package after an analysis from the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency determined the bill would cut revenue to the General Fund and School Aid Fund by more than $6.5 billion by 2024.

In her veto letter, Whitmer said those reductions would result in “deep and painful cuts to services,” including “layoffs of cops and firefighters, and kneecap our ability to keep fixing crumbling roads.”

Whitmer used her time on that question to reinforce that the pension tax was a Republican plan passed by a Republican-led Legislature and signed into law by a Republican governor.

“We can’t forget that this was a decision by the last administration to give business a break and they paid for it by taxing retirement, cutting public education and eliminating or bringing down the earned income tax credit for the working poor,” said Whitmer. “That’s precisely why I think it’s done a disservice to people that need help the most. One of the things I’ve built into these budgets is repealing this retirement tax and I am determined to make sure we get it done.”

The post Whitmer, Dixon talk inflation, voting access and the pension tax during AARP event appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 1

Related
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Will your vote count in 2024? It depends who wins Michigan in 2022.

It’s been a psychically scarring last few years between the pandemic, a full-blown insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the specter of a nuclear-charged war in Ukraine.  And we’ve all become inured to scaremongering political ads and election year hyperbole. But the truth is, democracy is on the ballot on Nov. 8. In Michigan, the […] The post Susan J. Demas: Will your vote count in 2024? It depends who wins Michigan in 2022. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs bipartisan bill establishing college scholarship program

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed bipartisan legislation establishing the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. The measure is designed to lower the cost of college by thousands of dollars a year for the vast majority of high school graduates. The Democrat also joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity […] The post Whitmer signs bipartisan bill establishing college scholarship program appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's November election is quickly capturing a lot of attention with key seats up for grabs. Voting from home: Michigan residents can now request an absentee ballot for November election. Top governmental positions are on the ticket along with three proposals on highly debatable topics. Here...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Chatfield
Person
Christine Greig
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Rick Snyder
Person
Jim Ananich
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

State board rejects GOP resolution to fire superintendent over teacher training videos

A Republican member of the state Board of Education unsuccessfully put forth a resolution Tuesday to remove state Superintendent Michael Rice if the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) does not remove videos designed to help teachers learn about students’ different identities and how to avoid outing students. “A government deceiving parents about important matters involving […] The post State board rejects GOP resolution to fire superintendent over teacher training videos appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Legislature#Michigan Senate#Tax Exemptions#Inflation And Economy#Politics State#Gop#Democratic#Wlns Tv#House
whtc.com

Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
HOLLAND, MI
Michigan Advance

Here are the election deniers running for the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8

In addition to the top three statewide posts and a number of congressional seats, there are nearly 30 candidates running for the Michigan Legislature who still doubt — to varying degrees — that the 2020 election was anything but safe and secure. Pro-democracy groups like Voters Not Politicians, Common Cause Michigan, the Republican Accountability Project […] The post Here are the election deniers running for the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8

Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Enbridge
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears

Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan is betting big on electric vehicles with tax breaks. Will it pay off?

Critics of the federal government’s $50 billion bailout of bankrupt General Motors in 2009 disparaged the automaker as “Government Motors.” Today, state and federal governments have become major financial backers of the entire domestic auto industry’s conversion to electric vehicle manufacturing. Is this a critical public-private partnership needed to save the planet from greenhouse gas-spewing […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan is betting big on electric vehicles with tax breaks. Will it pay off? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

When it comes to Macomb GOP power broker Stanley Grot, the truth is bad enough

Free legal advice is worth what you pay for it. But if the five Republicans Stanley Grot sued for defamation had consulted me before they started slinging mud, I would have told them: Stick to the facts; the truth is bad enough. Grot has been clerk in Shelby Township for more than 10 years, but his elected position is just part of what makes him such an influential and controversial figure in Macomb County, where things get...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy