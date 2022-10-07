ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindon, UT

ABC 4

How to RSVP for huge savings from Utah Facial Plastics this fall season

(Good Things Utah) It’s no secret that true beauty comes from within. But when we look our best, that beauty can shine even more. For nearly two decades, Utah Facial Plastics has led the industry as a one-stop shop for top-rated surgical and non-surgical services, as well as hair restoration. With an experienced team of nurse injectors and master aestheticians, each client can rest assured knowing they’re in good hands.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Avoid the harmful chemicals and have someone new help clean your home

(The Daily Dish) While the average homeowner deep-cleans their carpets with commercial shampoo, in truth they’re making their floors look worse — as dirt will mix with the shampoo’s chemicals and settle deep in carpet fibers. Over time, this slowly discolors floors, leaving them both unsightly and unsanitary. Even worse, some shampoos are made up of chemicals that are known to cause adverse health reactions.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Teen book to help kids in school

Local Utah teen, Emily Erickson came to GTU to talk about her book ‘The Art of the A’, which helps students be successful during their high school career. Erickson was inspired to write the book as there was a lack of books written from a high school student’s perspective.
UTAH STATE
Lindon, UT
Utah Business
ABC 4

Escape rooms for spooky season

Andy Wilson and Greg Anderson, owners of The Great Room Escape, came to GTU to talk about how their business has flourished for the past six years. The business started in 2016 in Layton and still is in their original Davis County location and was one of the first escape rooms in the entire Beehive State. Wilson and Anderson helped pave the way for this growing trend and are true pioneers. “We’ve just been rocking it ever since.” said Anderson.
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Peace House is dedicated to helping abuse survivors heal and thrive

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ABC4 Utah is dedicated to showcasing the work dozens of agencies located throughout Utah providing safety, counseling and support to survivors of abuse and violence. Together we can help STOP THE VIOLENCE. In 1992, a local woman...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

70’s fashion with Mary Jane’s Boutique

We got a sneak peek of timely and fun upcoming fashion trends from Mary Jane’s Boutique in Park City! Lori Harris, fashion expert and owner tells us the 70s are back when it comes to what’s in style. Think heeled clogs, high waist wide leg pants, tie neck tops, and paisley prints.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT

