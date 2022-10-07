Read full article on original website
ABC 4
How to RSVP for huge savings from Utah Facial Plastics this fall season
(Good Things Utah) It’s no secret that true beauty comes from within. But when we look our best, that beauty can shine even more. For nearly two decades, Utah Facial Plastics has led the industry as a one-stop shop for top-rated surgical and non-surgical services, as well as hair restoration. With an experienced team of nurse injectors and master aestheticians, each client can rest assured knowing they’re in good hands.
ABC 4
Big Jack is here! Utah’s largest Jack-O-Lantern now greeting shoppers in Lehi
(Good Things Utah) Halloween season is kicking off at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain with a HUGE addition to the family this time around. Visitors are coming from far and wide to come to see Utah’s largest Jack-O-Lantern — appropriately named Big Jack. From now through October 31st,...
ABC 4
Avoid the harmful chemicals and have someone new help clean your home
(The Daily Dish) While the average homeowner deep-cleans their carpets with commercial shampoo, in truth they’re making their floors look worse — as dirt will mix with the shampoo’s chemicals and settle deep in carpet fibers. Over time, this slowly discolors floors, leaving them both unsightly and unsanitary. Even worse, some shampoos are made up of chemicals that are known to cause adverse health reactions.
ABC 4
Teen book to help kids in school
Local Utah teen, Emily Erickson came to GTU to talk about her book ‘The Art of the A’, which helps students be successful during their high school career. Erickson was inspired to write the book as there was a lack of books written from a high school student’s perspective.
ABC 4
Escape rooms for spooky season
Andy Wilson and Greg Anderson, owners of The Great Room Escape, came to GTU to talk about how their business has flourished for the past six years. The business started in 2016 in Layton and still is in their original Davis County location and was one of the first escape rooms in the entire Beehive State. Wilson and Anderson helped pave the way for this growing trend and are true pioneers. “We’ve just been rocking it ever since.” said Anderson.
ABC 4
Peace House is dedicated to helping abuse survivors heal and thrive
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ABC4 Utah is dedicated to showcasing the work dozens of agencies located throughout Utah providing safety, counseling and support to survivors of abuse and violence. Together we can help STOP THE VIOLENCE. In 1992, a local woman...
ABC 4
Dead Certain: A Killer Musical… A haunting tale with music and lyrics by Graham Russell (Air Supply)
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s Grand Theatre is home to the world premiere of an original musical with a haunting tale – perfect for the Halloween season. Oh, and the music and lyrics for “Dead Certain: A Killer Musical” is by none other than Sir Graham Russell of the beloved Australian duo Air Supply.
ABC 4
70’s fashion with Mary Jane’s Boutique
We got a sneak peek of timely and fun upcoming fashion trends from Mary Jane’s Boutique in Park City! Lori Harris, fashion expert and owner tells us the 70s are back when it comes to what’s in style. Think heeled clogs, high waist wide leg pants, tie neck tops, and paisley prints.
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
