Andy Wilson and Greg Anderson, owners of The Great Room Escape, came to GTU to talk about how their business has flourished for the past six years. The business started in 2016 in Layton and still is in their original Davis County location and was one of the first escape rooms in the entire Beehive State. Wilson and Anderson helped pave the way for this growing trend and are true pioneers. “We’ve just been rocking it ever since.” said Anderson.

LAYTON, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO