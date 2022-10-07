Read full article on original website
KSDK
Metro East resort adds alpine coaster, the 1st in Illinois
GRAFTON, Ill — Aerie's Resort, a winery and lodge offering entertainment attractions on a bluff overlooking Grafton, has added Illinois' first alpine coaster. Aerie's worked with Wiegand Sports USA during the winter to build the coaster, which opened to riders Sept. 30 and will have its grand opening Tuesday at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Wiegand has more than 270 installations worldwide.
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
What Are You Doing About It? Dine to Donate, Shred Day, Light the Night Walk
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members. Monday, October 10. Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT. Pizza Head. 3196 S. Grand Blvd. St....
KMOV
New brunch spot to open in Eat-Rite building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The small diner at the corner of Chouteau Ave. and S 7th St. is getting a fresh start. Most know it as Eat-Rite Diner. There’s some debate about how long it’s been there, but one thing is for sure, it is woven into St. Louis history.
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $299,500 in Waterloo
The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight.
KSDK
Top golf will open its first location in St. Louis city in 2023
The venue will open in St. Louis city next year. 5 On Your Side got local reaction about what the venue will bring to the slated location.
St. Louis Taco Week starts Monday, Oct. 10
Get ready for hard tacos, soft tacos, dessert tacos, and more.
Check out these top fall destinations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in. Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.
KSDK
Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week
ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you. From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.
recordpatriot.com
Chick-Fil-A building quickly comes together
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chick-Fil-A will open its first Glen Carbon location within the Orchard Town Center development. The site will cover almost 5,000-square-feet and sport a dual-lane drive-through to hold as many as 50 vehicles at once. As of Oct. 2, the...
KSDK
The Legends & Lanterns festival is a spirited journey through Halloween history
ST. LOUIS — Halloween is right around the corner and the festivities are upon us! Now until October 30, you can enjoy a spirited journey through Halloween history at the Legends & Lanterns festival in St. Charles. Legends & Lanterns is a family friendly All Hallows Eve street festival...
KSDK
The new show, 'St. Louis Woman' is highlighting local icons
The musical and theatrical tribute is running at the .ZACK Theatre through October 22.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Metro East transit agency says lack of drivers will force it to cut routes
Madison County Transit officials say after 18 months of mandated overtime - its understaffed workforce needs a break. The agency says it is 30 drivers short of what it needs to maintain current routes.
KSDK
Spooky season pest problems with STL Pest Control
ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change and the cooler weather approaches, it is feeling more and more like spooky season. But this season, quickly looks a little 'spookier' for homeowners as pests make their way inside for warmth. But luckily, as always, we have the experts to keep those bugs and critters out!
FOX2now.com
Baucom’s Life Celebration Center is having their 10th Anniversary Gala
ST. LOUIS – Baucom’s Life Celebration Center has been in business more than 30 years, and they are having a huge gala. Come join them at Baucom’s 10th Anniversary Gala, Celebrating the Journey. It’s Sunday, October 23 from 6:00 p.m. to midnight at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis.
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday: Mike Scanlon lost 80 pounds working with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — Today is Transformation Tuesday and Show Me St. Louis caught up with Mike Scanlon who lost 80 pounds working with Charles D'Angelo. Charles has helped thousands of people change their lives, and he can help you, too. Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit...
missouribusinessalert.com
Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval
A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
