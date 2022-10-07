Read full article on original website
Related
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
Hudson Valley, New York Towns Among ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
Two hometowns in the Hudson Valley were just called two of the "most beautiful" in all of the United States. Recently Architectural Digest named "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." "From coast to coast, AD (Architectural Digest) ranks the nation’s most visually stunning locales," Architectural Digest states.
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
6 Hudson Valley Towns or Cities With Pitbull Bans or Ordinances
The town or city you live in may have a Pit Bull ban and you might not even know it. New York is filled with animal lovers especially dog lovers. According to World Population Review, almost 50% of New York State residents have a pet and 27% have a dog in their home. Retrievers and shepherds often top the list of most popular dog breeds but the American Pitbull and pit mixes aren't that far down the list.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Dressings Sold in New York May Cause ‘Life-threatening Reaction’
New Yorkers are warned to check their homes for recalled dressings that should be thrown out right away. TreeHouse Foods has voluntarily recalled one batch of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. Tuscan Garden Salad Dressing Recalled in New York. "This recall is being conducted...
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
Pumpkin Grown in New York Sets New National Record [PIC]
It's the Great Pumpkin! A new record has been set and it happened right in the Empire State. PIX 11 is reporting that a pumpkin grown in New York has set a new national record for the largest pumpkin ever grown in the United States. It also breaks the North American record as well. Just how big was this gourd we're talking about?
How to Recognize Counterfeit $100 Bills in New York State?
How often do you have a $100 bill in your possession? Me? Not very often at all, so when I actually get one in my hands, I am kind of nervous about it. Think that's silly? If you are a person who gets these big bills all the time, I am sure you already feel comfortable with using them. For myself? These things never come across my hands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Mailman Charged With Stealing $78,000 in Checks
A Hudson Valley mail carrier is being charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing checks from envelopes. Being a postal worker comes with some pretty big responsibilities. In fact, the job requires everyone to take an official oath. The oath promises to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, protect the U.S. against all foreign and domestic enemies, be faithful and allegiant to the U.S. and faithfully discharge the "duties of the office" of their job.
Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed
A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
Hudson Valley Icon, New York Superstar Honoring Region ‘Forever’
A Hudson Valley legend and a New York superstar just dedicated something special to the Hudson Valley, "forever." Former Hudson Valley resident Jimmy Fallon, #1 New York Times-bestselling author, and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who's from the Bronx, teamed up to write a bilingual book for children, called "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Medical Cannabis: Users Can Now Legally Grow Plants in New York
Ok medical marijuana or medical cannabis users in New York State, are you ready? Set! Get growing. So how many plants can you grow and can you grow them for someone else or just yourself?. So, when did New York State finally give the okay to go ahead and grow,...
Waffle House Needs These Things to Move to the Hudson Valley
There are a few restaurants that people are always saying 'need to come to the Hudson Valley.' What are those restaurants? White Castle, In-N-Out Burger, Bojangles and (wait for it) Waffle House. Is there a restaurant that you would like to see on the list? Let's add it! So what...
NY’ers Favorite Halloween Candies are… Questionable
Trick-or-Treat! We're thinking the latest poll in popular Halloween candies has to be a trick. You'll see what we're talking about when we get to New York's favorites. This time of year the grocery store isles are stocked full of Halloween treats. From chocolates to gummies to pretzels and stickers, they have it all. But let's be real, we all have our favorites and are very judgemental when it comes to our friend's and families' candy choices.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0