Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole
Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution
The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension. As it...
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors
Despite all the drama he’s brought upon the Golden State Warriors of late, there’s still no denying that Draymond Green still remains to be one of the most important players on the roster right now. The Dubs need him for their title defense this coming season, and in spite of his recent fight with Jordan […] The post Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s still surreal’: Stephen Curry vocal on 4th ring ahead of Warriors title defense
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry still can’t believe that he is now a four-time champion. Winning three titles is already incredible, but four is just a different kind of special. Curry hinted as much when he joined the CBS Sports broadcast crew during the Warriors’ preseason game against...
Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof
The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
‘Best face-of-the-franchise in history’: Stephen Curry draws GOAT-level praise from Bob Myers
Bob Myers is clearly a huge Stephen Curry fan. I mean, why wouldn’t he be? After all, Steph has made him look good as the Golden State Warriors general manager for all these years. On Tuesday, Myers joined the broadcast for the Dubs’ preseason matchup against the Portland Trail...
Sixers’ James Harden reveals main goal with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey partnerships
The Philadelphia 76ers may be returning most of the same key players from last season but there is still some chemistry to generate. James Harden is working to build a fruitful partnership with Joel Embiid and help Tyrese Maxey develop into a star. The Sixers trio has to figure out how to best work together but has the potential to be a stellar trio.
LeBron James reveals Kobe Bryant’s epic 3-word message after Lakers signing in 2018
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James competed against each other for years, but that didn’t stop the Black Mamba from welcoming LeBron with open arms when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. While Kobe was long retired by that time, he remained an influential figure in the franchise....
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is no stranger to physicality, but even he thought Draymond Green took it too far when he struck Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors morning practice. The long-time Celtic was asked about the Golden State brawl and remarked that it wasn’t out of the ordinary. Tempers flare in the […] The post Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner
There are two openings in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup, one at power forward, with Patrick Williams and Javonte Green duking it out, among others, and one at point guard to partner with Zach LaVine in the backcourt in light of Lonzo Ball’s recent surgery. And it appears as if head coach Billy Donovan has […] The post Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Iverson, Reebok team up with Panini for collab NBA card collectors will love
For some in the hobby, the thought of having a massive personality like Allen Iverson be involved with NBA cards and sneakers is a dream come true. These two kinds of merch are surely enticing and a worthy addition to any collection. This time, though, Panini and Reebok are making this dream a reality with […] The post Allen Iverson, Reebok team up with Panini for collab NBA card collectors will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
