La Brea Recap: Three's Company — Plus, Who Is Keeping a Secret?
This week on NBC’s La Brea, happy (sometimes-awkward) reunions were in good supply, all as someone in the clearing was revealed to be keeping a very big, tall, shiny, glass-and-steel secret. Watching the promo at the end of last week’s episode, I was a bit shocked to see 1) that Gavin would reunite with Eve so quickly, and 2) NBC go ahead and spoil that big moment. Surely someone else out there thought there’d be at least a week or two or near misses and such, as Gavin, Eve and Levi were held prisoner by the Exiles. But nope, Gavin was barely...
KGET 17
Family continues to be big theme in second season of ‘Big Shot’
A second season of the Disney+ series “Big Shot” will be available on the streaming service starting Oct. 12. John Stamos returns to the role of disgraced college basketball coach Marvyn Korn who has become such an outcast the only job he can find is coaching a high school girls basketball team.
KGET 17
Angela Lansbury, of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and more, dies at 96
(NEXSTAR) – Angela Lansbury, the beloved actress who starred in “Murder, She Wrote” and various Broadway shows has died, her family confirmed in a statement to multiple outlets. She was 96. Lansbury’s family says she “died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles” on Tuesday....
People Are Calling "House Of The Dragon" Fans "Hypocrites" For Hating Alicent
This one goes alllllll the way back to Game of Thrones Season 1.
