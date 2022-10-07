ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Terrell Edmunds’ status in doubt but rest of Steelers secondary on track to play vs. Bills

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeYtA_0iQPakbk00

The Pittsburgh Steelers began the week with virtually their entire secondary on the injury report. Fortunately for them, the week ended with more answers than questions in that regard.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Levi Wallace were deemed cleared to play in Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills, via the league-mandated official game status report released after practice Friday. While cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was declared out for the game, as expected, safety Terrell Edmunds was elevated to “questionable” status, which is seen as good news for a player who left last week’s game before halftime because of a head injury and spent the week in NFL concussion protocol.

No. 1 cornerback Cameron Sutton also officially was listed as questionable, but Sutton’s demeanor after practice Friday suggested he is much more likely to play than not.

“Feel good, feeling good,” said Sutton, who has groin and hamstring injuries and was limited at practice all three days this week.

Asked if he was ready to go for Sunday, Sutton said, “Yes sir.”

Pressed if he was limited physically by anything this week, Sutton replied: “What’s ‘limited?’ If I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go.”

Wallace has a foot injury that had him limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday and ready to go and play a significant role against the team for which he spent his first four NFL seasons.

Fitzpatrick had a knee injury, but he gradually worked his way from sitting out Wednesday’s practice to getting dubbed “limited” Thursday to being full-go Friday.

If Edmunds cannot play, Tre Norwood is expected to start in his place. If Edmunds does play, Norwood will join Arthur Maulet in helping to round out the secondary against the AFC Super Bowl favorites who lead the conference in total offense (412.5 yards per game) and passing offense (297.0 yards per game).

“Whoever’s out there, it’s about getting the job done,” Sutton said. “Whatever the gameplan is, just line up down-in, down-out, whatever the call is, guys understand what they have to do. Our guys have played a lot of different rolls, so we’re just ready to go.”

It was in Buffalo for last season’s opener — his NFL debut as a rookie seventh-round draft pick — that Norwood played 68 snaps, the second most of his career. Norwood joins Sutton, Maulet and, to an extent, Edmunds and Fitzpatrick as players who have lined up at myriad spots and positions in the defensive backfield this season.

“I think you always recruit guys that are, first and foremost, good players and that can do multiple things. They’re not just pigeonholed into one thing,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “That’s really going to come into play this week. It’s going to be, hopefully, helpful for us, and we’ll see how we line up on Sunday and what we’ve got.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Steelers vs. Bills: What they're saying in Buffalo after rout

Not much to say in Buffalo. The Bills are looking to a premier matchup next week with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers? A mere speed bump. If that. “Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling,” wrote Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Tribune-Review

Diontae Johnson responds to Ryan Clark saying Steelers ‘didn’t play like winners’

Ryan Clark criticized the effort and pride of players on his former team. A prominent current member of the team zinged back. Clark, a former Pittsburgh Steelers safety turned ESPN commentator, seemed put off by the Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. A day after posting to his verified Twitter account that the Steelers “did not fight” in going down meekly in blowout fashion, Clark on Monday was on the set of “Get Up.” He said rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was “the only dude who strained the entire day, and it was the quarterback.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
Tribune-Review

Which current athlete has the longest tenure in Pittsburgh?

The reality of modern-day sports is that players rarely spend their careers in just one town. Free agency, trades, owners unwilling to open their wallets (**cough cough Pirates cough cough**), salary caps, declining skills and a host of other reasons mean players can bounce from city to city over the course of their careers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Https T Co Rlfpgwuknx
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy