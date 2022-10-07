ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Hurricane Ian storm debris pickup has begun in Bradenton, Manatee. Here’s what to know

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Contractors throughout Manatee County on Friday started collecting all kinds of storm debris created by Hurricane Ian, including appliances, broken limbs and other destroyed items.

Three haulers are working to collect debris, the county said in a press release. Storm debris includes most items that were destroyed or damaged by the storm , such as furniture, tree branches or fencing. Debris must be separated into piles based on the material.

“Residents merely need to pile it up on the sidewalk where it’s accessible and these haulers will be able to handle it,” said County Administrator Scott Hopes, noting that debris doesn’t need to be bundled or placed in a bin like usual yard waste collection.

Each hauler will tackle different parts of the county, which have been divided into western, northeastern and southeastern service areas, the county said.

County officials are asking residents to remain patient because debris collection will take several days to complete.

“Our hope is that by the end of next week, we’ll have all the pickup completed,” Hopes said.

Residents who want to get a head start on hauling debris can take their material to the Manatee County landfill, 3333 Lena Road, Bradenton, where tipping fees have been waived for anyone who lives in the county.

County leaders say residents should place their debris along the road as soon as possible, but the debris haulers will make multiple passes, giving residents extra time to make sure storm debris is collected.

Collection has also begun for residents who live within Bradenton’s city limits , where haulers have already picked up more than 8,000 cubic yards of debris, according to the city’s Public Works Department.

The city’s haulers will also complete multiple passes.

What are the rules for storm debris pickup?

City and county officials urge residents to follow a few guidelines to ensure storm debris is picked up:

  • Do not put storm debris in bags
  • Place debris piles at least 3 feet away from vehicles, mailboxes, fire hydrants and backflows
  • Do not place debris under power lines or tree canopies
  • Keep vegetative debris, construction debris and appliances separate
  • Fencing should not be mixed in with tree limbs and yard waste piles
  • Collect any leaves left behind and place them in the yard waste bin for regular pickup

“We love being able to help folks haul this stuff away, but anything they can do to help the process will help us, too,” said Jeannie Roberts, the city’s public information officer.

For more information on debris pickup, visit www.MyManatee.org/debris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nD8E_0iQPafC700
A City of Bradenton truck pics up what looks like the remains of someone’s fence as the area cleans up from Hurricane Ian in West Bradenton on October 3, 2022. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qscHR_0iQPafC700
A home in Cordova Lakes subdivision is barely visible behind the wall of tree limbs and yard waste left from Hurricane Ian. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

