Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation sponsored by Treasurer Fiona Ma to expand eligible contributions to CalABLE, California’s tax advantaged savings and investment program for people with disabilities. Nearly 8,000 CalABLE accounts have been opened with nearly $80 million in savings since CalABLE began. Assembly Bill (AB) 2216, authored by longtime CalABLE champion Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), expands the impact of the CalABLE savings plan for qualified people with disabilities.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO