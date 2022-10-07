Read full article on original website
Controller Yee: First CA tax relief payments issued Friday, October 7
State Controller and Franchise Tax Board (FTB) chair Betty T. Yee announced that her Disbursements team has issued the first round of Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments, and funds will start hitting Californians’ bank accounts soon!. The MCTR is a one-time relief payment to help California residents hard...
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces extension of the College Access Tax Credit program
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2880 (AB 2880), authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland), into law, which will extend the sunset date of the College Access Tax Credit Fund program by five years. The program is administered by the California Educational Facilities Authority (CEFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma.
Republican leaders urge rejection of special session for new taxes
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) and Assembly Budget Vice Chair Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) called on the Governor and Democrat leaders to take immediate action to lower gas prices in California. In a letter sent Friday, the Republican leaders urged the following immediate actions:. 1) Suspend the state’s gas...
Governor Newsom signs CalABLE expansion bill sponsored by Treasurer Ma and authored by Assemblymember Irwin
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation sponsored by Treasurer Fiona Ma to expand eligible contributions to CalABLE, California’s tax advantaged savings and investment program for people with disabilities. Nearly 8,000 CalABLE accounts have been opened with nearly $80 million in savings since CalABLE began. Assembly Bill (AB) 2216, authored by longtime CalABLE champion Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), expands the impact of the CalABLE savings plan for qualified people with disabilities.
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 485 continues work on hate crimes and transparency, signed by the Governor
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 485 has been signed by the Governor. AB 485 requires local law enforcement agencies to post current hate crime and hate crime related statistics to their public internet site and update them on a monthly basis. According to the Department...
