Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
Art Pedroza started Orange County’s first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the top civic blog in Orange County – New Santa Ana, plus other blogs including New Anaheim, New Fullerton and the Irvine News Blog, as well as the OC Politics Blog.
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
Repeat DUI driver who killed a retired Register editor while street racing facing up to live in prison
Louie Robert Villa, 31, Santa Ana, a repeat DUI driver who killed 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a retired O.C. Register editor and Santa Ana resident, while street racing in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. Villa previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in...
Supervisor Doug Chaffee and north Orange County law enforcement host Gun Buyback on October 22
Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the District Attorney, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Orange, and Placentia Police Departments announced an Anonymous Gun Buyback program on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 166 East La Jolla Street, Placentia, CA 92870.
The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
Cypress Police Department awarded $81,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Cypress Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Mayor Paulo Morales said. “Our intent is...
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Pacific Eye Care Center
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1500 hrs., the pictured suspect entered Pacific Eye Care Center and stole cash and a pair of eyeglasses before fleeing the scene. Suspect 1: Male, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black backpack with red straps. Clothes appeared to be dirty.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley supports public safety investments following vote to approve funding for Body Worn Camera program
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.
Robert Faigin appointed Executive Director of Orange County’s Office of Independent Review
The Orange County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Faigin as the new Executive Director of the Office of Independent Review (OIR) starting November 4, 2022. The OIR helps ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with applicable law and best practices across five justice-related Orange County agencies. Under the direction of the...
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach
“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 1658 encourages local response planning during oil spill incidents
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 1658 has been signed by the Governor. AB 1658 encourages local authorities to develop an oil spill response plan that is consistent with both state and federal oil spill plans. Currently there is no statue that encourage local authorities to develop an oil contingency plan, only requirements on a state and federal level.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Housing Element Certified, Renew Newport Launches Oct. 15
With the City’s General Plan Housing Element now certified by the state of California (see article below), the City Council will turn its attention next week to the Circulation Element. A Council study session on the topic will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr.
NBPD Supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12
The Newport Beach Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
Council Passes on Seeking Ordinance to Protect Ocean Views
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 11, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy,...
Costa Mesa Television takes top honors at STAR Awards for second consecutive year
Costa Mesa Television (CMTV 3) was presented eight First Place and two Third Place awards including the top Overall Excellence In Government Programming honor for the second consecutive year at the 25th Annual STAR Awards announced on September 29. The STAR Awards are a regional competition sponsored annually by SCAN/NATOA,...
Balboa Island Museum Presents 2nd Annual Fun Zone Festival November 4
Named by the Los Angeles Times as “Best of the Southland” 2022 museums, The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach invites the community to its 2nd annual Fun Zone Festival on Friday, Nov. 4. The evening fall extravaganza at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on the Balboa Peninsula will...
