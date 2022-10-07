Read full article on original website
West Ohio Food Bank receives donation from Fresh Encounter stores
Press Release from the West Ohio Food Bank: LIMA, OH (October 11, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank and Fresh Encounter stores (Chief and Community Markets) in Lima and Findlay teamed up back in August for a back-to-school themed food bag drive called “Nourish our Students.”. Donations...
6th Ward Councilman looking for assistance in getting families a turkey for the holidays
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the price of turkeys on the rise this year, a Lima Councilman is looking for help to continue to give away turkeys to people who could use some assistance this holiday season. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn is looking for either financial or actual turkey...
Lima City Council defeats original PODS Ordinance, introduces new ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The ordinance on Portable on Demand Storage Units, also known as PODS, went before the Lima City Council for its third reading Monday evening. The PODS ordinance was defeated Monday evening by a 7 to 0 vote, which would have required residents to purchase a $60 permit effective for 30 days for the use of PODS on their property. While the ordinance was defeated, the focus on PODS regulation will remain for Lima City Council.
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
Lima Fire Department responds to fire
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 818-820 N. Union St. around 8:17 p.m. Monday evening. The home is owned by Linda Newland, according to the Allen County Auditor’s website. The property was transformed from a single-family home to a duplex at a...
Allen County Commissioners hearing concerns on smaller solar projects not covered under SB 52
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While Ohio Senate Bill 52 set out guidelines for counties to deal with large renewable energy projects, there are now concerns about smaller projects that don't meet those requirements. Allen County commissioners have been getting calls from residents about smaller solar projects wanting to build...
Watch Dawgs making a positive impact at Elida Elementary School
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida Elementary School brought back a program that was a success at the old school and put it to use at the new building. They are just ordinary guys who are volunteering to be a positive influence. These men are part of the "Watch Dawgs", which is a program sponsored by the school's PTO to provide a positive impact as a male role model. They come into the school and spend time with the students helping with learning skills, socialization, and even time out on the playground.
2023 budget hearings begin for Allen County Commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's that time of year that Allen County Commissioners start hitting the next year's budget process hard. Wednesday, October 12th starts the budget hearings with each elected official and department head. Commissioners meet with each of them to go over the request they have submitted for operations in 2023. The budget commission has estimated that the revenue coming in may be a little less than in 2022 and commissioners want to be prepared.
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
Rape trial begins for 19-year-old Lima man
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The jury trial has begun for a Lima teen facing two counts of rape. It took most of the day to set the jury in 19-year-old Jourdyn Rawlins' trial. He was arrested in May 2021 on one count of rape after a victim says that she was spending time with Rawlins in his home when he allegedly forced himself on her. He was indicted again in November of last year for another alleged incident that happened in September of 2020 when he was 17 years old. Both girls are expected to take the stand in during the trial.
Kirkin' O' the Tartan service celebrates the local Scottish heritage
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The sounds of bagpipes bellowed through the sanctuary of the Market Street Presbyterian Church as they held their 3rd Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan. A Tartan is a cloth with a distinct color pattern that represents a specific Scottish clan, and many different clans were showcased during the service. While this tradition was started in the United States, the roots of this service date back to the 1700s when Scotland was taken over by British rule.
SESA teaches Unity Elementary students about animals and science
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An interactive lesson showed Lima youngsters just how fun science can actually be. Science Enhancement for Science Advancement, or SESA, came out to Unity Elementary School in Lima to teach about animals, their habitats, and their adaptations. Rachel Smith from SESA told the students all about animals such as gorillas, bees, and spiders, and topics like camouflage and pollination. Students contributed to discussions, participated in demonstrations, and learned what it would be like to see through the eyes of different animals. The program aims to get children interested in STEM subjects from an early age.
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
Delphos Police reports for September 2022
DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department received 370 calls for service in the month of September, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of September and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
Celina Police Department to hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ program in December
The Celina Police Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop program’ is the recipient for the 2022 Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission sponsored through the Grand Lake Law Enforcement Association, according to the Mercer Savings Bank website. The Shop with a Cop program allows any child under the age...
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
Early voting begins on October 12th for November General Election
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The November general election is just a month away and county boards of elections are ready for early voting to begin. Today (10/11/22) was the last day to register to vote and early voting starts tomorrow, October 12th. Voters can cast their ballot at their board of elections through 2 p.m. on Monday, November 7th. It's much like election day voting and there are things you must bring.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office awarded Traffic Safety Grant
Earlier this month (October 1), the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a traffic safety grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office in the amount of $39,158.26. This grant will be used for overtime hours to concentrate on reducing fatal and serious injury crashes in Logan County. The sheriff’s...
