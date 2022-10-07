ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan says Browns defense is the team's biggest problem after loss to Chargers

CLEVELAND — Hello everybody. Obviously, the magic this weekend in Cleveland was down the street at Progressive Field with the Guardians and their great clutch wins over the Tampa Bay Rays -- not here at FirstEnergy Stadium. More heartbreak. The Browns lose to the L.A. Chargers in a shootout, final score: 30-28. Defensive problems. Big interceptions being thrown by Jacoby Brissett. Missed kicks by the golden boy, the kicker, Cade York. It all adds up to a 2-3 record for the Browns.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to play vs. Chargers

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns (2-2) take the field to face the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Sunday, they'll do so with their top two pass rushers. Ahead of their 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Browns released their inactive list, which didn't include either Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney. While it was previously announced that Garrett was cleared to face the Chargers after missing last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to shoulder and biceps injuries that he suffered in a car accident six days earlier, Clowney was considered a game-time decision after missing the past three games with an ankle injury that he suffered in Cleveland's Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
NFL Power Rankings for Week 6: Bills back on top; Cowboys join top 10

DALLAS — After a handful of upset wins, ugly losses and ugly wins in Week 5, we have more shakeup in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 6. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, yet they actually moved down in this week's rankings. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans got their first win of the year in Week 5 over the Jaguars, and now there are no winless teams left. They finally move out of the 32nd slot for their efforts.
Cleveland Browns fall to Los Angeles Chargers 30-28 as Cade York misses would-be game-winner

CLEVELAND — Cade York missed a 55-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining as the Cleveland Browns (2-3) lost to the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Sunday. The Browns hopes of winning the game appeared slim after quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw an interception in the end zone with 2:55 remaining in the game and Cleveland trailing by two points. The Chargers, however, turned the ball over on downs with Justin Herbert's pass attempt to Mike Williams on 4th and 2 falling short, allowing Cleveland to take over at Los Angeles' 45-yard line.
Midges return, swarm FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of kickoff between Browns and Chargers

CLEVELAND — Midges have returned to Northeast Ohio. And as has become a semi-annual tradition, they're interfering with a Cleveland sporting event. Ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, midges could be seen swarming the field, attaching themselves to players going through warmups. Nicknamed "Canadian Soldiers," the flying bugs are up to a half-inch long and arrive every spring and fall and tend to only stick around for five to ten days.
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers halftime observations

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns enter halftime of their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers with a 21-17 lead. What follows are three observations that help tell the tale of Sunday's first half:. Hot start. The Browns couldn't have asked for a better start to their Sunday,...
Cleveland Guardians' Nick Sandlin done in postseason with injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
