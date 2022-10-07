CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns (2-2) take the field to face the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Sunday, they'll do so with their top two pass rushers. Ahead of their 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Browns released their inactive list, which didn't include either Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney. While it was previously announced that Garrett was cleared to face the Chargers after missing last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to shoulder and biceps injuries that he suffered in a car accident six days earlier, Clowney was considered a game-time decision after missing the past three games with an ankle injury that he suffered in Cleveland's Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.

