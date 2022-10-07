Read full article on original website
WKYC
Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns defense disrespected by Chargers' 4th down attempts
CLEVELAND — With his team clinging to a 30-28 lead over the Cleveland Browns and facing a long 4th and 1 from its own 46-yard line with 1:13 remaining in the game, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made what many considered to be a curious decision. Rather...
WKYC
Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan says Browns defense is the team's biggest problem after loss to Chargers
CLEVELAND — Hello everybody. Obviously, the magic this weekend in Cleveland was down the street at Progressive Field with the Guardians and their great clutch wins over the Tampa Bay Rays -- not here at FirstEnergy Stadium. More heartbreak. The Browns lose to the L.A. Chargers in a shootout, final score: 30-28. Defensive problems. Big interceptions being thrown by Jacoby Brissett. Missed kicks by the golden boy, the kicker, Cade York. It all adds up to a 2-3 record for the Browns.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to play vs. Chargers
CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns (2-2) take the field to face the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Sunday, they'll do so with their top two pass rushers. Ahead of their 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Browns released their inactive list, which didn't include either Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney. While it was previously announced that Garrett was cleared to face the Chargers after missing last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to shoulder and biceps injuries that he suffered in a car accident six days earlier, Clowney was considered a game-time decision after missing the past three games with an ankle injury that he suffered in Cleveland's Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
WKYC
NFL Sunday Rewind: Cowboys, Giants get to 4-1; Ravens upend Bengals in primetime
LOS ANGELES — It was another fun NFL Sunday in Week 5 as we saw a number of upset wins and exciting finishes. Four underdogs won their games outright including the Houston Texans, who got their first win of the season. Houston was the final winless team in the NFL going into Sunday.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns agree to trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones
CLEVELAND — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Cleveland Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns lose to Chargers: Instant reaction from Locked On Browns
It was another disappointing loss for the Cleveland Browns after the team fell to the Chargers 30-28. Here’s our instant reaction to what happened.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to team meetings, what to expect from gas prices this week, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 10, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returning to team meetings. Plus, find out why people are marching in...
WKYC
NFL Power Rankings for Week 6: Bills back on top; Cowboys join top 10
DALLAS — After a handful of upset wins, ugly losses and ugly wins in Week 5, we have more shakeup in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 6. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, yet they actually moved down in this week's rankings. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans got their first win of the year in Week 5 over the Jaguars, and now there are no winless teams left. They finally move out of the 32nd slot for their efforts.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb releases 2nd edition of 'Chubb Crunch' cereal
CLEVELAND — After making its debut on a limited-time basis last year, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's cereal is back. On Tuesday, PLB Sports and Entertainment announced that the second edition of "Chubb Crunch" is now available for purchase at area Heinen’s Grocery Stores, as well as PLBSE.com.
WKYC
Can the Cleveland Guardians upset the Yankees in the ALDS? Can the Browns break the Belichick curse?
What a sports day in Cleveland it is! The Cleveland Guardians open up the ALDS against the New York Yankees while the Cleveland Browns get ready to try and snap...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns fall to Los Angeles Chargers 30-28 as Cade York misses would-be game-winner
CLEVELAND — Cade York missed a 55-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining as the Cleveland Browns (2-3) lost to the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Sunday. The Browns hopes of winning the game appeared slim after quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw an interception in the end zone with 2:55 remaining in the game and Cleveland trailing by two points. The Chargers, however, turned the ball over on downs with Justin Herbert's pass attempt to Mike Williams on 4th and 2 falling short, allowing Cleveland to take over at Los Angeles' 45-yard line.
WKYC
Midges return, swarm FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of kickoff between Browns and Chargers
CLEVELAND — Midges have returned to Northeast Ohio. And as has become a semi-annual tradition, they're interfering with a Cleveland sporting event. Ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, midges could be seen swarming the field, attaching themselves to players going through warmups. Nicknamed "Canadian Soldiers," the flying bugs are up to a half-inch long and arrive every spring and fall and tend to only stick around for five to ten days.
WKYC
Social Media reacts: Cleveland Browns fans vent frustrations to yet another crushing defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers
CLEVELAND — If grasping defeat from the jaws of victory was a trackable stat, the Cleveland Browns would be near the top of the league in 2022. The script continued much like it has in the two previous loses the Browns suffered this season at the hands of the Jets and Falcons.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers halftime observations
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns enter halftime of their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers with a 21-17 lead. What follows are three observations that help tell the tale of Sunday's first half:. Hot start. The Browns couldn't have asked for a better start to their Sunday,...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians' Nick Sandlin done in postseason with injury
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
