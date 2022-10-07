ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville teen featured as 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award honorable mention

By Ryan Harper, Holly Shulman, Action For Nature
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (WNCT) — A Greenville teen has been recognized for his environmental activism.

David Yoon, 16, is one of sixteen environmental activists from across the world to receive a 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award, Action For Nature announced this week. This award recognized children ages 8-16 who are assisting with environmental problems. Since 2003, Action For Nature has recognized more than 341 Eco-Heroes from over 31 countries and 26 U.S. states.

David won an honorable mention in the 13-16-year-old category for his project, “Plastic Free NC.”

In 2019, Yoon founded Plastic Free NC, a youth-led organization dedicated to combating multiple environmental challenges through mentorship and community service.

Over three years, Plastic Free NC has mentored more than 250 youth, assisted in the donation of 30,000 pounds of produce to more than 400 at-risk families, raised about $2,500 for student-led environmental initiatives, and spread more than 625 stickers across the country to raise environmental awareness.

“Young people like David have shown that the next generation of leaders is here, and they are taking action across the globe now to address the climate crisis and solve local, national, and global environmental challenges,” said Beryl Kay, president of Action For Nature, an international non-profit organization that encourages young people to nurture a love and respect for the Earth and to take personal action to improve the environment. “The projects that young people like David have created are having real and important impacts on their communities, helping to solve global climate challenges, and are inspiring others – including adults – to do what they can to help.”

“I’ve experienced first-hand the effects of plastic pollution on our environment, so I understood the need for change – and became that change,” said Yoon.

For more information about Plastic Free NC, click here.

