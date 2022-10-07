ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Has Fabulous Fall Events Planned

It’s been a little while since I checked in with the folks at Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, so I decided to take a visit to their website. I’m glad I did. Even though I’ve been there to eat at Pizzeria Posto and to pick up bagels, I hadn't really checked out the Eastdale Village Town Center events, but there are some great ones coming up this fall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Annual Italian Festival in Kingston (photos)

The Ulster County Italian American Foundation presented its annual Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 on the Rondout in Kingston. There were live bands, food, street performers, craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, a children’s activities tent and much more. This year the Foundation outdid themselves in the food category and visitors certainly appreciated the vast variety of Italian specialties offered by the vendors. The event closed with fireworks, which was the perfect ending to a bellissima day!
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend

It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
ROSENDALE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe restaurant named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry

MONROE – The Captain’s Table restaurant has been inducted into the New York State Business Preservation Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Created earlier this year, the registry highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed...
MONROE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties officials approve Snow Moon Festival

To brighten a very dark time of the year, a group of local women are planning a festival on Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. The organizers presented their plan to the Saugerties Village Board at its meeting on Monday, October 3. “We’re calling it the Snow Moon Festival,”...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY

It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Land Trust’s ‘Save Sugar Loaf Mountain’ project underway

MOUNTAINVILLE – The Orange County Land Trust’s efforts to purchase over 300 acres of land on Sugar Loaf Mountain are underway, having signed an option agreement to by the land from the owners in June of this year. The land trust is currently finishing the risk assessment phase...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Water main break disrupts Orange County courts for Tuesday

GOSHEN – A water main break in Goshen has affected the Orange County Supreme, County, and Family Courts located at 285 Main Street in the village. The changes listed below are in effect on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The NYS Court system has transitioned the Orange County Courts system...
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So

If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
