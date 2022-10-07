Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date change

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With graduation on the rise for seniors across the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD), they will get to cross the stage a week earlier now.

District leaders announced on Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, after a vote by the School District Board of Trustees last Thursday.

“We are working to prepare our kids for college, career, and life. Our vision with them goes well beyond, our seniors leave us with an exit strategy,” said Christi Kilroy, Director of Communications for VWSD.

The newly scheduled dates are:

River City Early College – May 17, 2023 – Wednesday

Warren Central High School – May 18, 2023 – Thursday

Vicksburg High School – May 19, 2023 – Friday

This date change will be for River City Early College, Warren Central High School, and Vicksburg High School. This change was made to allow adequate time for high schools to prepare the important end-of-the-year student documents in a timely manner.

“Some of our kids want to be entrepreneurs they want to work for themselves, so that’s another exit strategy that they can choose during high school that we prepare them for well after high school,” stated Kilroy.

