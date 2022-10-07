ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date change

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067xNm_0iQPaCnA00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With graduation on the rise for seniors across the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD), they will get to cross the stage a week earlier now.

District leaders announced on Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, after a vote by the School District Board of Trustees last Thursday.

Vicksburg, NAACP partner for housing project

“We are working to prepare our kids for college, career, and life. Our vision with them goes well beyond, our seniors leave us with an exit strategy,” said Christi Kilroy, Director of Communications for VWSD.

The newly scheduled dates are:

  • River City Early College – May 17, 2023 – Wednesday
  • Warren Central High School – May 18, 2023 – Thursday
  • Vicksburg High School – May 19, 2023 – Friday

This date change will be for River City Early College, Warren Central High School, and Vicksburg High School. This change was made to allow adequate time for high schools to prepare the important end-of-the-year student documents in a timely manner.

“Some of our kids want to be entrepreneurs they want to work for themselves, so that’s another exit strategy that they can choose during high school that we prepare them for well after high school,” stated Kilroy.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

New MC scholarship provides all Mississippi students with full tuition

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new scholarship at Mississippi College (MC), named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who receive […]
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents

CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Students learn about the auto industry in Madison County

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A class is helping pave the way for students who are looking for another path from a four-year college, and it’s getting recognition. Instructor Dale McCraw is helping lead his students to be at the forefront of the automotive industry. “There’s a huge need for another option besides academic. Everybody isn’t […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 11

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Tuesday, October 11. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On Tuesday, fairgoers can enjoy more than 60 great rides for one low wristband price of $30 from 2 […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

USPS hosts job fairs in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) will hold two upcoming job fairs in Mississippi. Currently, employment as a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50 per hour, is available at various Mississippi locations. Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ridgeland Post Office, 611 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Poor People’s Campaign marches for safe water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local and national activists participated in a march and rally through downtown Jackson on Monday. They called for state leaders to put more resources into Jackson’s water infrastructure in order to help the city end the water crisis. The Poor People’s Campaign, along with other local organizations and activists, held a […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Housing Project#Vwsd#River City Early College#Vicksburg High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Campbell’s Bakery hosts Down Syndrome Society fundraiser

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Campbell’s Bakery will host a Down Syndrome Society fundraiser. Organizers hope to raise awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome by benefitting the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society. Mary Sanders Cavicchi, co-owner of Campbell’s Bakery, said Holly Ann and her son, Henry, are part […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vendors return Thursday for Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss (WJTV) – Canton leaders plan to welcome hundreds of visitors to the bi-annual Canton Flea Market on Thursday. The market is held every second Thursday in May and October. For this October, the event will be held on Thursday, October 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The flea market will be held […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Byram church hosts water giveaway, health fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson area were able to get free bottled water, free testing kits and free health screenings at a community health fair and water giveaway. COVID vaccinations, HIV testing and glucose screenings were available. They also gave out four cases of water per car and water testing kits that […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court

Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson police cope with mental health while patrolling the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Being in a good emotional space is an importing factor for everyone. With Monday being World Mental Health Day, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) is focusing on the physical and mental health of the officers. Officers encounter a lot while working in the field, including death, domestic violence, and the uncertainty […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD connect with Jacksonians through Faith and Blue events

JACKSON, Miss. — Faith and Blue events continued over the weekend with Coffee with a Cop. People in Jackson visited the McDonald's on Hwy 80 to meet some of Jackson's officers. The event is part of JPD's efforts to build relationships and trust within the community. “We are breaking...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Newk’s raises $340K for Ovarian Cancer Research

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Newk’s Eatery announced its eighth-annual Newk’s Cares fundraising drive received $340,000 in donations towards the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). The fundraising efforts honor Lori Newcomb, co-founder of Newk’s Cares and wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder Chris Newcomb, who lost her physical battle with the disease in 2019. “It’s unbelievable to look back […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy