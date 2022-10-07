ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

KRON4 News

Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tickets available for under $20 to Braves-Phillies Game 1

ATLANTA — The postseason is finally here for the Braves, with Atlanta set to begin a run that the team hopes will end with them repeating as World Series champions. If you want to catch the afternoon action, it won't set you back very much. Game 1 of the...
ATLANTA, GA

