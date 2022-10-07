ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

doniphanherald.com

Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest

The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
LINCOLN, NE
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Mutual of Omaha tower will rise as tallest building on city skyline

There will be a new king of the Omaha skyline, and it will bear the lion logo of Mutual of Omaha. Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026, company CEO James Blackledge said in an interview last week.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Celebration Of Life For Tom Lorenz

Tom Lorenz - Celebration of Life (pinnaclebankarena.com) (KFOR NEWS October 10, 2022) Pinnacle Bank Arena invites the community to celebrate the life of General Manager Tom Lorenz, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., and doors will open at 1:00 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Historical marker unveiled at site of 1891 lynching at Omaha courthouse

People seeking justice at the Douglas County Courthouse will now walk between a pair of monuments commemorating two of the ugliest, most violent injustices in Omaha history. One historical marker, unveiled in an emotional ceremony Friday, tells the story of the lynching of George Smith by a White mob outside the courthouse in 1891. The marker also relates the context of the killing: From 1865 to 1950, thousands of Black people were victims of racial terror and lynching. The lynchings were “intended to intimidate Black people and enforce racial hierarchy and segregation.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening

An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE

