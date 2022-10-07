Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
doniphanherald.com
Mutual of Omaha tower will rise as tallest building on city skyline
There will be a new king of the Omaha skyline, and it will bear the lion logo of Mutual of Omaha. Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026, company CEO James Blackledge said in an interview last week.
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
WOWT
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln officials don't think Pershing mural should be in a park; supporters hope to change minds
The efforts of a group that raised $844,000 in four months to safely remove the Pershing Center mural has hit a snag: securing a place to reinstall it after city officials concluded it shouldn’t be in a city park. Liz Shea-McCoy, who led the effort to save the 38-foot-by-140–foot...
kfornow.com
Celebration Of Life For Tom Lorenz
Tom Lorenz - Celebration of Life (pinnaclebankarena.com) (KFOR NEWS October 10, 2022) Pinnacle Bank Arena invites the community to celebrate the life of General Manager Tom Lorenz, on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., and doors will open at 1:00 p.m.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
doniphanherald.com
Historical marker unveiled at site of 1891 lynching at Omaha courthouse
People seeking justice at the Douglas County Courthouse will now walk between a pair of monuments commemorating two of the ugliest, most violent injustices in Omaha history. One historical marker, unveiled in an emotional ceremony Friday, tells the story of the lynching of George Smith by a White mob outside the courthouse in 1891. The marker also relates the context of the killing: From 1865 to 1950, thousands of Black people were victims of racial terror and lynching. The lynchings were “intended to intimidate Black people and enforce racial hierarchy and segregation.”
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
doniphanherald.com
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
WOWT
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
1011now.com
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
