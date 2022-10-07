ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
MULBERRY, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
5NEWS

First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
Ben Johnson
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
ARKANSAS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It

Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Avian flu infects birds at Northwest Arkansas poultry farm

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — The first cases of avian flu in Arkansas have been confirmed in birds at a poultry farm in Madison County. "Our guard is up, we are in red mode actually making sure we are out there looking at every single possibility," said Patrick Fisk, director of livestock and poultry at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
MADISON COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Don Watson of Van Buren, Arkansas

Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Police find missing girl from Fort Smith safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: Police report the girl was found safe. Police are looking for a missing girl in Fort Smith. A family member reported Mattie Webb, 12, missing on Sunday, Oct. 9. Police say Webb was last seen in the area of Central Matt. They state she...
FORT SMITH, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Police say the...
FORT SMITH, AR

