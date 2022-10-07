Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
Bakersfield Californian
Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family
Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
AOL Corp
Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say
A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported. Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2. The elderly victim...
Who Is Jesus Salgado? Man Arrested After California Family Found Dead
"There is a special place in hell for this guy," Merced County's sheriff said about the suspect.
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Nella Market shooting leaves 1 dead, authorities say
A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
kion546.com
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop in east Stockton early Saturday
STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
Suspect dies after driving away from Stockton traffic stop, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect has died after crashing his car into a parked car while running away from San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies in Stockton Saturday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they tried to stop a car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets...
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Comments / 1