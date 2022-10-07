ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family

Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
City
Dos Palos, CA
City
Atwater, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
kion546.com

Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy police investigating girl’s death

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central California#Murder#Sikhs#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
CBS Sacramento

Suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop in east Stockton early Saturday

STOCKTON — A driver is dead this morning after failing to yield to a traffic stop then crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in east Stockton.Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrol Deputies initiated a stop in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle street when they say the driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. Approximately one minute later, the unidentified driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Filbert Street and Harding Way, according to the sheriff's office. Despite life-saving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries. A multi-agency protocol investigation has been initiated, involving the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The identity of the driver will be released, pending notification of next of kin.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy