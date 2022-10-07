ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster

The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. Caleb Jones (right shoulder) Boris Katchouk (left ankle sprain) Non-roster designation (4):. Jason Dickinson (visa issues) Jalen Luypen (left shoulder) Jake McCabe (neck) Ian Mitchell...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson on return to Colorado: 'It'll be very emotional'

DENVER — Less than four months ago, Jack Johnson became the 19th player in NHL history to win his first career Stanley Cup after playing in more than 1,000 career games. On Monday night, Johnson officially got his championship ring after the Colorado Avalanche held a private dinner ceremony with the players, coaches and team members from the 2021-22 team and it was better than he ever could have imagined.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game

Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London to watch the Packers play the Giants for Sunday's Europe game. Social media erupted...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk

Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off his vertical and horizontal leap during Sunday's game against the Raptors. Watch Green take...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why NHL’s Coyotes are playing at Arizona State’s new arena

Hockey in Arizona is about to get weird. The sport came to the desert when the Phoenix Coyotes were founded in 1996, while Arizona State’s men’s hockey program joined the Division I circuit in 2015. The Sun Devils got to play their first game at their new venue, Mullett Arena, on Oct. 14, and they will soon have some professional company.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team

It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Watch: Drummond buries three 3-pointers in preseason game

Andre Drummond is a career 13.2 percent 3-point shooter. Across 10 NBA seasons, he is a paltry 15-for-114 from that range. None of that mattered Sunday night in Toronto. As the Chicago Bulls engineered a second-half comeback to topple the Raptors 115-98, their recently-signed backup center caught fire from deep. He took three 3-pointers and drained each of them — making him the only Bull to make more than two triples in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green doesn’t view starting at PF as competition

Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami. Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former fourth overall pick. And don’t tell the player on track to replace Williams that he’s in a battle for that status.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu 'thankful' to be named Bulls' starting PG

From the 38th pick in the 2021 draft to now, roughly 16 months later, being named the full-time starting point guard for his hometown team. After the Chicago Bulls' preseason finale Tuesday night, a 127-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Billy Donovan made a formality official: Ayo Dosunmu will take Lonzo Ball's place in his team's first unit to begin the regular season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

