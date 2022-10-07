Read full article on original website
Mark Stone lifts Knights over Kings in opener
Mark Stone scored with 25.5 seconds remaining to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Los
Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster
The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. Caleb Jones (right shoulder) Boris Katchouk (left ankle sprain) Non-roster designation (4):. Jason Dickinson (visa issues) Jalen Luypen (left shoulder) Jake McCabe (neck) Ian Mitchell...
Dickinson to miss start of season due to visa issues
COLORADO — The Blackhawks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but he won't be with the team for the start of the regular season due to visa issues. Head coach Luke Richardson said after Monday's practice in Denver that Dickinson is expected to miss the...
Avalanche unveil 14-karat white gold 2022 Stanley Cup ring
Colorado brought the chills with its 2022 Stanley Cup championship ring. The Avalanche unveiled their new 14-karat white gold ring to honor their 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in June:. Players, coaching staff and ownership received the ring during a private ceremony on Monday, according to the...
Johnson on return to Colorado: 'It'll be very emotional'
DENVER — Less than four months ago, Jack Johnson became the 19th player in NHL history to win his first career Stanley Cup after playing in more than 1,000 career games. On Monday night, Johnson officially got his championship ring after the Colorado Avalanche held a private dinner ceremony with the players, coaches and team members from the 2021-22 team and it was better than he ever could have imagined.
Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game
Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London to watch the Packers play the Giants for Sunday's Europe game. Social media erupted...
What we learned as Bears' comeback comes up short vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in 29-22 loss vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Things got ugly early for the Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 and looked like they were about to bludgeon the Bears so bad the NFL would be forced to hand Chicago the No. 1 overall pick to apologize for the embarrassment.
WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk
Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off his vertical and horizontal leap during Sunday's game against the Raptors. Watch Green take...
Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance
Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against the New England Patriots. Smith was defending Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who caught a pass from Bailey Zappe for 23 yards.
Why NHL’s Coyotes are playing at Arizona State’s new arena
Hockey in Arizona is about to get weird. The sport came to the desert when the Phoenix Coyotes were founded in 1996, while Arizona State’s men’s hockey program joined the Division I circuit in 2015. The Sun Devils got to play their first game at their new venue, Mullett Arena, on Oct. 14, and they will soon have some professional company.
Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team
It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
Watch: Drummond buries three 3-pointers in preseason game
Andre Drummond is a career 13.2 percent 3-point shooter. Across 10 NBA seasons, he is a paltry 15-for-114 from that range. None of that mattered Sunday night in Toronto. As the Chicago Bulls engineered a second-half comeback to topple the Raptors 115-98, their recently-signed backup center caught fire from deep. He took three 3-pointers and drained each of them — making him the only Bull to make more than two triples in the game.
Javonte Green doesn’t view starting at PF as competition
Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami. Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former fourth overall pick. And don’t tell the player on track to replace Williams that he’s in a battle for that status.
Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
How Fields impressed Bears during two-minute drill vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot during his near-perfect second half in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was accurate, and decisive, showed improved pocket presence, and impressive composure. It's that composure that stood out to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy,...
Ayo Dosunmu 'thankful' to be named Bulls' starting PG
From the 38th pick in the 2021 draft to now, roughly 16 months later, being named the full-time starting point guard for his hometown team. After the Chicago Bulls' preseason finale Tuesday night, a 127-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Billy Donovan made a formality official: Ayo Dosunmu will take Lonzo Ball's place in his team's first unit to begin the regular season.
How Velus Jones Jr. manifested his first career TD
Velus Jones Jr. is big into previsualization. He likes to imagine himself in certain scenarios so that he can manifest his success. It was no different this week, as the Bears rookie saw himself finally making his debut on offense. “I feel like this was my best (week of) practice...
Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks
The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
How Fields, Mooney got wires crossed on missed early TD vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – There seems to be at least one play a game where Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney should hook up for a big play, but the connection between the Bears’ quarterback and star receiver is just a touch off. In the Bears’ Week 4 loss to...
