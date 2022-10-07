Ground has been broken on the new Environmental Education Center in Winnebago County. On Monday afternoon, after more than four years of planning and fundraising, construction will soon begin on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s new center The WCCB held its second bid letting on June 14th, approved Kingland Construction Services’ bid at its June board meeting and signed the final bid contract at its July meeting.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO