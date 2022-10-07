Read full article on original website
Ground Breaks at the New Environmental Education Center
Ground has been broken on the new Environmental Education Center in Winnebago County. On Monday afternoon, after more than four years of planning and fundraising, construction will soon begin on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s new center The WCCB held its second bid letting on June 14th, approved Kingland Construction Services’ bid at its June board meeting and signed the final bid contract at its July meeting.
Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann/Tuesday October 11th
Forest City Volleyball at Central Springs 6:45 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream. North Butler/Northwood-Kensett Volleyball at West Hancock 5:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Football at Forest City 6:30 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream/GHV Video Stream. West Hancock Football at North Butler 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream. Lake Mills Football at Saint...
Titonka Library to Host Iowa Marsh Birds Presentation
Area wetlands are home to some very interesting wildlife including a wide variety of marsh birds. Some you actually never see because they camouflage themselves extremely well. Titonka native and wildlife researcher Tyler Harms wants to help educate interested individuals about our unseen neighbors. The event will be Friday at...
Worth County Board Moves Forward on Soil Evaluation Studies
Iowa State University is doing an evaluation in a number of counties on soil wetness and compaction with regards to how it impacts underground pipeline and utility construction. Worth County is getting billed for their part in the study according to Worth County Supervisor A. J. Stone. The study will...
Forest City Paramedic Crew Grows
The Forest City Council was recently asked to make a payroll change for one of its ambulatory crew. According to City Administrator Daisy Huffman, Ethan Curry now becomes the third paramedic on staff. The change of status gives Forest City Ambulance Service one more needed member to handle the paramedic...
Hancock County Board to Discuss Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Resolution
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am by first hearing from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis on the current state of secondary roads. This will include fall preparations, repairs and projects. Brian Ritland of Pinnacle will discuss and possibly ask for a consideration...
Ricky Rasmussen
Ricky Rasmussen, age 63, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, formerly of Clarion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Memorial graveside services for Ricky Rasmussen will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, Iowa, with Pastor Warren Curry officating.
Worth County Board to Review Underground Utilities Procedures
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am to first hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm on the current state of secondary roads. He will outline current maintenance procedures and any projects the department may have. The board will hear from the Drainage...
Winnebago and Hancock Counties are Under a Burn Ban
With the dry humidity and area fields fairly dry, emergency personnel are issuing a burn ban for both Hanock and Winnebago Counties according to Britt Fire Chief John Swenson. Swenson stated that those wishing to burn will be alerted through several different means when the ban is lifted including on KIOW and B-103.
