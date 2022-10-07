Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds
According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Treliving Caps Off Incredible Offseason with Sutter Deal
There is no team in the NHL that has gone through a bigger roster overhaul than the Calgary Flames. For most teams, losing two 100-plus point scorers from the roster would result in some serious struggles moving forward. That isn’t the case for this Flames team, however. General manager...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Holtz Shines in Preseason Win Over Bruins – 10/8/22
Preseason is officially in the books for the New Jersey Devils as they beat the Boston Bruins last night to improve to a record of 5-2-0. Both Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek were awarded ice time in the crease and played well, which provided fans with even more confidence in the team’s netminders as the regular season is set to begin. Let’s break down all of last night’s action starting with the players who made up the roster.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Sabres’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The roster for this years’ Buffalo Sabres was pretty much set heading into training camp, but the official announcement Monday left a few surprises. The main battles heading into the preseason revolved around who their depth forwards would be, how they would balance their surplus of left-handed defensemen, and how they would spread out their goaltending resources. Whether it be Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka making the roster after impressive pre-seasons or Lawrence Pilut and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen both being sent down to Rochester, the opening night roster paints an interesting picture that reflects the depth the team built this offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Rough Global Series vs. Predators
There were some good sights mingled with a lot of bad for the San Jose Sharks in their Global Series opener against the Nashville Predators. Last season’s haunting issues lingered into the season-opening series, thus providing no indication that the 2022-23 season will be any different than the previous three. If not for a strong final frame in the second game of a back-to-back, there would be almost no positive takeaways. But since many of the negatives can be cleaned up, we’re going into this with a glass-half-full perspective. So, let’s reflect on what we learned from Team Teal in their dismal 0-2 start to the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Projecting Devils’ Roster to Start 2022-23 Season
The preseason has concluded, and the regular season is around the corner. The New Jersey Devils get the 2022-23 campaign underway on Thursday with a visit to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. But before then, they’ll have to cut their roster to 23 players by tomorrow’s 5 PM deadline. Let’s break down who remains with the team and project what their 23-man roster will look like when the puck drops on Thursday.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Biggest Standout of Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have set their opening roster for the 2022-23 season. After placing both Joonas Korpisalo and Joona Luoto on the injured/non-roster list and then sending both Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, 23 players remain. While the Blue Jackets had many great performances throughout...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Face Tough Competition in Atlantic Division: Review
As the preseason winds to a close and we anxiously await the start of the regular season, we wanted to look at how the competition for the Toronto Maple Leafs stacks up in the Atlantic Division. Who is better and who is worse? Can we expect any of the bottom four teams to challenge the top four for a playoff spot?
The Hockey Writers
Senators Set 2022-23 Opening Night Roster: What Next?
After a busy summer, the Ottawa Senators are ready to start the 2022-23 season. Derick Brassard inked a one-year, league minimum contract on Monday [Oct. 10], turning his professional tryout into a full-time role. However, confirmation of the 35-year-old’s return wasn’t the only key development. The Senators also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Worse This Year Than Last? Some Believe So
The 2022-23 season is officially here and Edmonton Oilers fans are ecstatic. After a 2021-22 campaign which saw their team not only finish with 104 points in the regular season but also advance all the way to the Western Conference Final, there is plenty of belief that this roster can contend for a Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Kovacevic Gives Canadiens Options on Defense
No one should expect defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to be a difference-maker for the Montreal Canadiens. However, Kovacevic’s acquisition via waivers paradoxically makes all the difference in the world. Kovacevic vs. Barron. Similarly, few probably expected the Canadiens to put in a claim for Kovacevic specifically, even if the Habs’...
The Hockey Writers
Kyle Okposo Was the Sabres’ Best Choice for Captaincy
The Buffalo Sabres have chosen their 20th full-time captain in team history, and the choice could not have been more perfect. Kyle Okposo was named captain at the player’s family skating session Saturday, Oct. 8, along with alternates Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin. Both Girgensons and Okposo served as co-captains last season wearing an “A” on their chest, and as the season progressed, it was clear who the leader of this team truly was.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Senators at 30: One Has Been More Successful
Starting with the San Jose Sharks in 1991, the NHL awarded franchises to seven cities during the 1990s. Among the first, were the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators, who both came into the league during the 1992-93 season. As expansion teams, the road to success and financial stability...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti
As the regular season quickly approaches for the Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti is consistently proving he deserves a spot on the roster. The 20-year-old from Whitby, ON continues to impress Jets fans in the preseason. Here are three fun facts you should know about the likely future Jet. 1. Perfetti’s...
The Hockey Writers
The 2022-23 Maple Leafs, Better Built for Postseason Success
Will the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs be better or worse than last season’s team? More pressing is the question, can this team go further in the playoffs?. We recently posted a review of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ competition in the Atlantic Division and how each team stacked up entering the 2022-23 regular season. Now that we know what the final roster looks like for the Maple Leafs, we’ll review this season’s team to evaluate whether it’s better than last season’s.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 2022-23 Roster Talented Enough to Be Playoff-Bound
The St. Louis Blues officially sent their opening night roster to the NHL for the 2022-23 season. They will open their season up on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on home ice at the Enterprise Center. The roster for this season is similar to last with a couple of tweaks based on offseason moves, such as the losses of Ville Husso and David Perron. But the Blues will continue to lean on veterans like Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and others for success this season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Offseason Leading to Respect Throughout the Hockey World
This past offseason should be considered a success for Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland. He signed a number one goaltender in Jack Campbell, re-signed sniper Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak, and even brought in some veteran help on the blue line with the addition of Ryan Murray. Arrows are pointing north in Edmonton, and deservedly so, and now pundits around the league are taking notice. Fans of the Oilers had to do a double take recently when ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski revealed that he believes the Oilers will win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. This isn’t a misprint or a sign that the world is coming to an end. Wyshynski, a noted critic of the Oilers in the past, believes they have shown enough improvement over the past few months to deserve consideration to win hockey’s holy grail this season.
Comments / 0