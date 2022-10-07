Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Pelham holds National Night Out
PELHAM – Many blue lights were flashing as lots of enamored children bustled around Pelham City Park on Oct. 4. The city of Pelham held National Night Out to connect its citizens with its first responders on Tuesday, Oct 4. National Alliance of Mental Illness was present, as well...
Shelby Reporter
Old Baker Farm hosts Cowboy Day
HARPERSVILLE – Residents flocked to Old Baker Farm on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday Oct. 9 to celebrate Cowboy Day and participate in the annual festivities. “This is all about history in our country, and of course we love families, we love children, we love to grow things and sell them,” said Pam Baker who manages the farm with her husband Jerry. “(On) cowboy weekend, families love to do everything from dressing up, like the children wear cowboy clothes and (bring) their little plastic pistols and they play, and that’s just such a joy for us to see.”
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County sure is savory
I recently went to the Taste of Shelby County held in the Inverness Country Club and I was enamored at all the delicious foods and beverages presented to me. If there is one thing I feel like Shelby County should be known for, it’s really good food. In my family, food is a love language. With an Italian father who has been the chef in my life for the past two decades (almost two and a half now, I am getting old) I spent my childhood smelling the sweet aromas of the kitchen.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 8 through Sept. 23
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 8-23: -Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two pocket knives and a Milwaukee box cutter were confiscated. Sept. 10. -Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Oak Tree Drive,...
Shelby Reporter
National Night Out kindles fellowship
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the county celebrated National Night Out at Heardmont Park. The annual event is not only a time for festivities and fun, but also an opportunity to put a face to the badge. It allows children an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the officers, their vehicles and...
Shelby Reporter
Mayor Picklesimer provides update on the state of the city of Chelsea
CHELSEA – The mayor of Chelsea provided an update on the state of the city of Chelsea at a Chelsea Business Alliance meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The CBA met at the Chelsea Community Center at 11:30 a.m. for a luncheon and to hear the report from Mayor Tony Picklesimer.
Shelby Reporter
Gresham Smith completes Valleydale trails
HOOVER – A project that was first planned roughly 13 years ago has finally been completed. Gresham Smith announced in a press release that construction is finished on a 1.7-mile greenway trail along the Inverness Parkway. This includes a mix of concrete and asphalt paths as well as a pedestrian bridge and upgrades to the public sewer infrastructure located beneath the trail.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Sept. 25 through Oct. 2
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2. -Alison Ruth Jowers, 44, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. -Courtney Sherrod Kennedy, 52, of Maylene, failure to comply with court...
Shelby Reporter
Vehicular theft occurs in Pelham
PELHAM – On Sunday, Oct. 9 the Calera Police Department were alerted to a theft of two vehicles from a Pelham car dealership. A Calera patrol unit set up on I-65 spotted the suspect vehicles traveling South. Additional Calera units, alongside Chilton County agencies, stopped the vehicles and placed...
Shelby Reporter
Helena hosts XC invitational
HELENA – The Helena Huskies and Shelby County Wildcats placed among the top five at the Helena Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 10. In addition to the Huskies and Wildcats, other Shelby County Schools such as Indian Springs and Montevallo participated in the event. The Huskies placed first in the...
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Bulls prepare for the return of hockey season
PELHAM – The weather finally appears to be cooling down as October is set to hold the first home game of the season for the Birmingham Bulls. The Bulls are scheduled to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears for their home game opener on Saturday, Oct. 29. “We want...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Panthers take on Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES – Weekend matches started early for Pelham as the Panthers traveled to the Gulf Shores to compete in a tri-match with Gulf Shores and Saraland and competed in the Shrimpfest Tournament. In the Panther’s first match against the Gulf Shores Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 6, Pelham defeated...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea Hornets runner-up in Blalock tournament
HOMEWOOD – Chelsea participated in the Blalock tournament from Friday, Oct 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. The Hornets were runner-up in the weekend-long tournament beating five out of the six teams they played. The Hornets took on the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats in their first match of the tournament on...
