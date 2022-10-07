ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Perfectly Flawless uses Germantown boutique to outfit those in need

By Shara Dae Howard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Crystal Jackson is the founder of the Perfectly Flawless Foundation , a Philadelphia nonprofit that gives clothes to people in transition.

Jackson began her journey in community service by opening up her own clothing boutique in Germantown . But she said she always knew she wanted to parlay her business into a way to uplift her community.

“I wanted to create a store. My motto for it is ‘One store, many experiences.’ And that's because I wanted to always give back to the community,” said Jackson.

She felt the best way to do that was to stay in her lane, to do what she does best: Fashion, and dressing her community.

“I deal with clothes, right? So I want to be able to help those who are in need of clothes,” said Jackson. “Within my gift, I'm given a gift.”

It's a gift that keeps on giving each week.

“Free Clothes Thursday, where they can come and get clothes without being questioned, without being judged,” said Jackson.

She serves a wide range of people and needs, people who are finding themselves starting their lives all over again, looking for a second chance.

“Women, everyone, kids, fleeing domestic violence or lost their jobs, men who have come and they're just getting out of prison and they don't have any clothes, people who do have a job and they don't have the money to spend on clothes,” said Jackson.

She said her message is simple and direct, and it's about finding the light in the darkness. That's what she means by “perfectly flawless.”

“You are perfect and you are flawless,” Jackson says. “Let's just focus on that.”

If you know a difference-maker we should feature in a future "Philly Rising" segment, tell us here!

Comments / 1

Marilyn Johnson

The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers Ball

For the first time since the foundation was created in 2013, the Trauma Survivors Foundation’s Black Tie & Sneakers Masquerade Ball will be coming to Philadelphia as LIVE! Casino will host the 1,000-person gala fundraiser on Saturday, November 5th, from 7 to 11 p.m. inside the property’s Event Center at 900 Packer Avenue in South Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
