Perfectly Flawless uses Germantown boutique to outfit those in need

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Crystal Jackson is the founder of the Perfectly Flawless Foundation , a Philadelphia nonprofit that gives clothes to people in transition.

Jackson began her journey in community service by opening up her own clothing boutique in Germantown . But she said she always knew she wanted to parlay her business into a way to uplift her community.

“I wanted to create a store. My motto for it is ‘One store, many experiences.’ And that's because I wanted to always give back to the community,” said Jackson.

She felt the best way to do that was to stay in her lane, to do what she does best: Fashion, and dressing her community.

“I deal with clothes, right? So I want to be able to help those who are in need of clothes,” said Jackson. “Within my gift, I'm given a gift.”

It's a gift that keeps on giving each week.

“Free Clothes Thursday, where they can come and get clothes without being questioned, without being judged,” said Jackson.

She serves a wide range of people and needs, people who are finding themselves starting their lives all over again, looking for a second chance.

“Women, everyone, kids, fleeing domestic violence or lost their jobs, men who have come and they're just getting out of prison and they don't have any clothes, people who do have a job and they don't have the money to spend on clothes,” said Jackson.

She said her message is simple and direct, and it's about finding the light in the darkness. That's what she means by “perfectly flawless.”

“You are perfect and you are flawless,” Jackson says. “Let's just focus on that.”

If you know a difference-maker we should feature in a future "Philly Rising" segment, tell us here! To hear more stories about changemakers in our community, visit kywnewsradio.com/phillyrising .