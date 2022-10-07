Read full article on original website
Related
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
This Is Who The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Thinks Deacon Should Make Amends With
Deacon Sharpe is a controversial figure on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and for good reason. A lot of longtime fans are still scratching their heads over how Deacon came back from the dead just so he can cause mayhem once again for the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families. Back...
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On A Possible Brooke And Bill Reunion
"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had fans in a tizzy over the soap's latest couple shuffle. It seems like there are many people, like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who can't decide which one of their multiple ex-partners they want to spend the rest of their lives with. In fact, many fans have even expressed just how furious they've felt over Ridge choosing Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
The Bold And The Beautiful's John McCook Offers The Inside Scoop On Donna And Eric's Stunning Affair
Despite his many relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook) seems to have had more luck in his love life than others. Particularly his son Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). While Ridge goes back and forth between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), so much so that fans are furious with him, things seem to be less dramatic with his father. At least to a certain extent.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lucy Lawless Talks Season 3 Of My Life Is Murder - Exclusive Interview
"My Life Is Murder" is returning for Season 3 on October 10, with Lucy Lawless once again at the center of the show as the unstoppable investigator Alexa Crowe. She's rejoined by loveable cast members Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, Joe Naufahu, Martin Henderson, new cast member Tatum Warren-Ngata, and wonderful guest stars each episode. The series somehow manages to remain a fun and lighthearted watch despite each episode centering around a different murder mystery. Anyone new to the show can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 on Acorn TV.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Angela Lansbury
She might have not been showbusiness' most sensational spotlight, but she was one of its warmest. Today Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, whose multi-awarded acting career spanned more than seven decades. Dame Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family confirming the news in a statement.
Royal Expert Makes A Bold Claim About Meghan And Harry's Finances
When they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their intention to continue living a life of public service — despite the queen's assertions that it couldn't be done, per People. In the years since, the celebrity couple has also scored lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have run into unexpected problems with their new careers.
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Serena Williams Really Met Husband Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams is an epic tennis player who boasts over 850 career wins and an Olympic gold medal as well as 23 Grand Slams (via ESPN and WION). Alexis Ohanian co-founded Reddit and made a ton of money as a tech entrepreneur, counting a cool $70 million as his fortune (via People and The U.S. Sun). Before meeting, she had not used the social site, while he was not a fan of the sport she has dominated for decades (via Brides).
The Huge Honor The Queen Once Bestowed Upon Angela Lansbury
On October 11 the world learned of the heartbreaking death of Angela Lansbury. The beloved actress — who is known for roles in both theater and film, such as "The Picture of Dorian Gray," "Murder, She Wrote," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and "Beauty and the Best" according to IMDb – was 96 (via Broadway World). Her children released a statement announcing her passing which read in part, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles ... just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.The couple confirmed they were dating in May this year.At the time, Cuoco posted a reel to Instagram of the pair on a mountain getaway, including Polaroid shots and one of Pelphrey kissing her on the cheek.She captioned the post: “Life lately. ‘The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’”Pelphrey also shared the Polaroid images on his account, with a lengthy quote caption that began: “But nothing can...
What You Don't Know About Hallmark Star Jill Wagner
Jill Wagner is certainly not an unfamiliar face to viewers of Hallmark Channel's heartwarming movies. That's because, since making her Hallmark Channel debut in the 2015 rom-com "Autumn Dreams," she's appeared in a whopping 16 of 'em. Of those made-for-TV movies, seven have them have been under the "Mystery 101" franchise, in which Wagner portrayed college professor and amateur sleuth Amy Winslow, whose deep-dive knowledge of literary whodunits is put into service of solving actual murders by teaming up with police detective Travis Burke (Kristoffer Polaha).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Soap Vet James Hyde Will Play On The Young And The Restless
"The Young and the Restless" fans have seen a lot of familiar soap faces return to the canvas in recent months. Of course, the biggest name of them all happens to be Susan Walters, who reprised her role as Diane Jenkins on the hit CBS soap. Her return came as a shock mostly because everyone had assumed that Diane was dead when she was in fact hiding out in California. In addition to Walters' return, actor Trevor St. John has also returned to Genoa City as Katherine Chancellor's son, according to TV Insider. When asked about his new role, he told the site, "The producers gave me an overview, but I've been mostly learning on the job. His connections are complex."
Royal Author Makes Shady Joke About Meghan Leaving Harry For A Famous Billionaire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are often at the center of commentary from royal watchers and authors. It's no secret that the press has been especially hard on the duchess. KQED reported on the criticism Meghan received while in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Though she was trying to participate in traditions that come with a member of the royal family passing away, she just couldn't win.
Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Marie Horton?
"Days of Our Lives" viewers know that the soap opera has offered up some insane drama, epic love stories, and shocking plot twists over the decades. However, one thing that has always been constant is family relationships. Salem is full of beloved families like the Bradys, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakis (via Sony Pictures). Of course, one family started it all and that is the Hortons. When the soap opera first began airing on NBC back in 1965, Tom and Alice Horton were the central figures of the show as they raised their children and navigated life together.
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer And Joanna Teplin Talk Their New Podcast - Exclusive Interview
Whether you're a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, our home space is something that matters to all of us. But sometimes, storage piles up, the dust collects itself, and we're using parmesan cheese that expired four years ago. We've all been there — but we also sometimes don't even know where to start when it comes to organizing and trying to take pride in where we live. Now, before we panic just thinking about our home to-do lists, The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have a (highly popular) business model for that.
How To Recreate Ariana Grande's Positions Makeup
Pop princess Ariana Grande is known for several things. Aside from her insane vocal range as exhibited in her six studio albums and whopping 19 Top 10 hits, since her debut single "Put Your Hearts Up" in 2011, the "thank u, next" singer is also a beauty icon with her own makeup brand. She's got people all over the internet imitating her famous high-pony, oversized hoodie, knee-high boot look. In fact, Seventeen shared an article just last year on how to copy Ari's iconic style, including the popular "no pants look" she's often photographed wearing.
How Eddie Murphy Is More Musical Than You Originally Thought
For Millennials and Gen Z, Eddie Murphy is recognized as a comedian and actor — particularly in his voice work, from Mushu in Disney's "Mulan" to Donkey in the "Shrek" franchise. Gen X, however, will be most familiar with Murphy for his work on "Saturday Night Live" in the early '80s and films like "Beverly Hills Cop," "Trading Places," and "Coming To America" (via IMDb).
Significant Other Directors Dan Berk & Robert Olsen On Their New 'Anti-Date Movie' - Exclusive Interview
It's that time of year again to snuggle up with a cup of hot cocoa and get your scare on. Luckily, Paramount Pictures' new horror film "Significant Other," described by directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen as "the perfect anti-date movie," offers a perfect option for a scary movie night. "Significant Other" tells the tale of young couple Ruth and Harry (portrayed by Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy) who embark on a weekend backpacking trip in the remote Oregon woods of the Pacific Northwest. But Ruth can't seem to shake the feeling that something feels off, and she may be right.
Sydney Mikayla Gives An Out-Of-This-World Update On Her Post-General Hospital Life
From the "School of Rock" TV series to "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" to "Craig of the Creek," former "General Hospital" star Sydney Mikayla has been a very busy and popular actress and voiceover artist. Playing the role of Trina Robinson on the sudser, Mikayla quickly became a fan favorite. But according to Soaps in Depth, when signing her contract with "GH" Mikayla was up front that when the time came for college, she'd test scheduling out and possibly have to leave. It turned out that her schedule at UCLA and her schedule at "GH" didn't allow for any room in between, so she opted to leave the show and thanked her co-workers and fans upon exiting on Instagram.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0