Spokane, WA

United Soccer League men’s, women’s pro teams coming to Spokane in 2024

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – The United Soccer League says the new men’s and women’s pro teams will be hitting the field in Spokane in 2024.

The league also announced USL Spokane will be led by Ryan and Katie Harnetiaux through Aequus Sports, LLC.

The Harnetiauxs currently live in Seattle, but Ryan is a Spokane native who attended Gonzaga University.

“Katie and I grew up in Spokane, we raised our kids in Spokane, and we saw this as an unbelievable opportunity to support the community we love,” Ryan said. “We believe that the USL aligns with our values and that a soccer club can be a very powerful platform for good. A lot of our interest in joining USL Spokane was driven by the chance to help propel women’s soccer forward – that’s an essential part of this, and that’s why we’re committed to fielding a professional women’s team.”

The teams will play at the new downtown Spokane stadium currently being constructed by Spokane Public Schools. The 5,500-seat stadium is located on the banks of the Spokane River and will be home to all five local high schools.

