For the second time this month, the group "Friends of Newport Harbor" marched to city hall to protest against a potential new dredging project.The group wants the city council to stop the application headed to the California Coastal Commission that seeks authorization to build a confined aquatic dredge, or CAD, in Newport Bay."Pull it so that we can review and do proper testing and follow the proper guidance provide by the army corps," said Shana Conzelman, a member of Friends of Newport Harbor.Officials said the harbor has to be dredge regularity to get rid of sediment that would otherwise stop...

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO