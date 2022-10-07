Read full article on original website
Related
477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
Activists march against potential dredging project in Newport Harbor
For the second time this month, the group "Friends of Newport Harbor" marched to city hall to protest against a potential new dredging project.The group wants the city council to stop the application headed to the California Coastal Commission that seeks authorization to build a confined aquatic dredge, or CAD, in Newport Bay."Pull it so that we can review and do proper testing and follow the proper guidance provide by the army corps," said Shana Conzelman, a member of Friends of Newport Harbor.Officials said the harbor has to be dredge regularity to get rid of sediment that would otherwise stop...
San Diego, Tijuana host binational mayors’ summit
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez will welcome officials from more than 30 cities to the U.S.-Mexico Mayors’ Community Summit, beginning Tuesday. The three-day summit is put on by Sister Cities International, which has worked alongside numerous volunteers to hold the binational event. The...
Comments / 0