Rougemont, NC

NC man will pay for wedding, daughter’s tuition with $1 million lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Austin Dubisar, of Rougemont, said he has a wedding coming up in April, and he plans to use his $1 million lottery win to pay for it, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I told my future in-laws ‘don’t worry about it. I’ll take care of that,’” Dubisar said. “They still may try to pay for it, but I’m not going to let them.”

Dubisar, 42, bought his winning $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Mebane Food Mart on South 5th Street in Mebane.

“I just kind of was in shock,” he said. “I had to keep looking at it again to make sure.”

Dubisar said the first thing he did was call his fiancée.

“She didn’t believe me,” he said. “She said ‘take a picture and send it to me.’”

When Dubisar arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,069.

He said in addition to his wedding, he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills, do some repairs on his truck and set some money aside for his daughter’s college tuition.

