WSYX ABC6
Hilliard police asking for tips in identifying truck involved in alleged hit and run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that witnesses said struck a bicyclist. Police said the incident happened on Oct. 6 around 5:45 p.m. on Scioto Darby Road near Walcutt Road. Witnesses reported to police that the bicyclist was struck...
WSYX ABC6
Woman arrested after brining loaded gun to Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary School in Columbus on Monday. Police said they were called to the school just after 3:20 p.m. Officers said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside and threatening to shoot someone. Mayle was found...
WSYX ABC6
Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio State star Art Schlichter charged with possessing cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. While responding to a report of an overdose, police found him unresponsive at the Hampton Inn along Lyman Drive in Hilliard in June, according to court documents. Officers administered Narcan before taking Schlichter...
WSYX ABC6
Woman arrested after shooting at Whitehall Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested by SWAT officers after a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police said a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3675 E. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. Both the victim and the shooter left the area before police arrived.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
WSYX ABC6
15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
WSYX ABC6
Singapore seeking extradition of Dublin man for alleged Ponzi scheme
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dublin man is in custody as federal officials seek to extradite him at the request of the Singaporean government for an alleged $4 million Ponzi scheme. Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office based on a Singapore criminal warrant said Michael Atkins, 49,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
WSYX ABC6
Police: 16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop on Sunday. Officers responded to North Ogden Avenue around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said they saw two or three men running from the area with guns. A 16-year-old showed up at...
WSYX ABC6
Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while trying to break up argument in Hilltop, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said a man was shot Monday while trying to break up an argument in Hilltop. Police responded to the shooting around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The 24-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council passes ordinance to criminalize the harassment of poll workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Election Day approaching, there's a push to protect poll workers in the City of Columbus. Columbus City Council unanimously voted to criminalize the harassment of poll workers before the Nov. 8 election. One poll worker, Joseph Banks, said he worries about his and other...
WSYX ABC6
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
WSYX ABC6
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
WSYX ABC6
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
