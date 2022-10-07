Read full article on original website
Lloyd Alvin Schopp
Lloyd Alvin Schopp, 91, Streeter, ND, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SMP Health – St. Catherine South in Fargo, ND. Lloyd was born February 26, 1931, in Timber Lake, SD, the son of Adam and Katie (Stelzer) Schopp. In 1932 his family moved to Streeter where he received his elementary education and grew to manhood in the area. In 1946 he began working at the Sewart Body Shop until 1947 when he worked for the Streeter Auto Company until 1952.
Richard Alan Bartz
Richard Alan Bartz, 91, passed away October 9th a Mercy Hospital in Valley City under CHI hospice care. He was born April 16, 1931 at his grandparents’ home near Valley City to Marguerite and Otto Bartz. He attended school at Sanborn, ND through the fifth grade and grades 7...
Barnes County Lecture To Focus On Pianola Oct. 20
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Wes Anderson (BCHS): “A History and Demonstration of the Pianola” 7 PM Thursday, October 20th, at the Barnes County Museum. A “Pianola” (player piano) is a self-playing piano, containing a pneumatic (vacuum)...
SMP Health – Ave Maria Continues Raising Funds for Projects
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Development Director Annie Hancock says they’re continuing to focus fundraising efforts to benefit their ongoing projects for residents at Ave Maria. Hancock says the first of these fundraising efforts includes the return of their popular butter braid fundraiser. Orders will be accepted through the...
National Buffalo Museum Announces Fundraiser, Bison Day
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (National Buffalo Museum) – The National Buffalo Museum will host its 3rd annual Bid For Bison Online Auction Fundraiser. This two-week event runs November 5-19, 2022, and kicks off with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Jamestown Arts Center. There are 100 tickets available for the VIP reception. The museum’s fundraising auction has traditionally been held in the summer, but has been moved to November in honor of National Bison Day, which falls annually on the first Saturday of the month.
Active Shooter Exercise On VCSU Campus
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the afternoon hours, First Responders, county and University officials along with other regional response groups will be conducting a Full Scale (Hands-on) Exercise to test the response capability in the county. This exercise will focus on Emergency Response...
University of Jamestown Faculty & Guest Artist to Perform Oct. 13
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UOJ) Two new concerts are coming to University of Jamestown in October. Debora Harris, Associate Professor of Flute at Concordia College, will perform October 13 in the Voorhees Chapel at 7 p.m. Following that recital, on October 16 at 2 p.m., the Department of Music Faculty at University of Jamestown will present their annual Fall Faculty Recital in the Reiland Fine Arts Center. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Hi-Liner Volleyball Returns Home Tuesday
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner volleyball is back at home tonight hosting the Wahpeton Huskies. Valley City and Wahpeton met this past weekend in the Scheels Tournament in Fargo. The Huskies prevailed 2-1 in a best-0f-three match. Tonight’s match will be a full best-of-five in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play.
Hi-Liners Top 11A NDAPSSA Poll and QRF Rankings
VALLEY CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – After another dominant victory for Valley City on Friday night, the Hi-Liners remain at the top of the NDAPSSA and QRF rankings going into week eight of the Class A football season. Valley received all 19 first place votes in 11A and is the...
5th Annual Spook Out Cancer Oct. 28 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City is pleased to announce that their 5th. annual Spook Out Cancer Event with Trunk or Treating will be held at their dealership at 721 West Main Street on Friday, October 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm, while raising money for breast cancer awareness.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Will you help? There have been some acts of vandalism in our area recently. Will you please stop?. Last Thursday night there was a “hard frost” which caused certain varieties of trees to drop their leaves. That there was no wind, leaves landed peacefully in circles under trees. There was a plethora of beautiful sights around town and, oh ya, lot’s of leaves to pick up.
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Award Nominations
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Chamber is now accepting nominations for our highly esteemed community awards that are given out at the Annual Chamber Banquet in January. The Chamber Young Professionals Committee manages the Business of the Month Award Program. They continue to look for monthly nominations. The Business of the Year Award is selected from the 12 monthly award winners. The Young Professionals of Jamestown also manage the Young Professional of the Year Award. This award highlights a young professional that helps to connect, inspire, and empower young professionals in our community.
No. 12 Jimmies Wrap up Weekend Sweep of Illinois State
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (jimmiepride.com)– The 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team earned its first conference sweep Saturday evening, defeating Illinois State University 4-3. Greg Susinski (JR/Calgary, Alberta) scored twice and assisted on another while Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia) had two assists to help Jamestown even their record at 2-2.
Active Shooter First Responder Training In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Tuesday, October 11th, first responders, city police, county deputies and Valley City State University (VCSU) officials conducted a hands-on exercise to test the response capability in the county of a potential active shooter. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said this was the...
Viking’s Gerhardt Named NSAA Player of the Week
Valley City–Valley City State University Viking defensive end Riley Gerhardt (So., Valley City, ND) has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s (NSAA) Defensive Player of the Week. Gerhardt recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss in his effort against Dakota State University in the...
Additional N.D. Counties Confirmed for Palmer Amaranth
(NDAgConnection.com) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
Malach USA Valley City Expanding Their Operations
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Malach USA will add a Powder Coating operation to their plant in Valley City. Jennifer Feist, Director of Economic Development for Valley City and Barnes County made the announcement during a city commission meeting. Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied...
Jimmies Get First Win With OT Victory Over Maryville
JAMESTOWN, ND. (JimmiePride.com) – Crystal Wale (JR/Moose Jaw, SK) scored with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team earned their first win and first at Wilson Arena 4-3 over Maryville University Sunday afternoon. UJ got on the board first as Jaeda Clayton...
Oakes Takes Out Lisbon, Secures Second in Region
OAKES, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes defeated the Lisbon Broncos by a score of 28-6 on Friday night. Lisbon started off the scoring with a rushing touchdown from Opp that capped off an eight minute drive on their opening possession. However, Oakes would finish the game with a 28-0 run...
Carrington Chamber Seeking Donations for Nurse Influx
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Carrington Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations to help with an influx of new nurses coming to the community. Director Laurie Dietz reports that 23 new nurses are arriving to work at Golden Acres Manor. “They are coming from outside the USA and arrive...
