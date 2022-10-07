ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Gallery presents local artist Christopher Lisio

By Jessie House
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Wellington’s Art Gallery is presenting the opening of Christopher Lisio ~the in-between ~, a large-scale exhibition. The innovative printmaker and painter have exhibited his work in galleries, museums, universities, and nonprofit venues since 2000.

Lisio received a Bachelor of Arts from UAlbany in 2002 and a Master of Fine Arts degree from SUNY New Paltz in 2006. He has worked as an adjunct professor at Russell Sage College in Albany for almost a decade.

Carolyn Wellington, who owns Wellington’s Art Gallery and Wellington’s Herbs and Spices along with her husband, Frederick, states, “We are excited for Chris to have this show so the public can see just how talented of an artist he is,” “We haven’t hosted an art show in some time, and I can’t think of a better way to open up the gallery space once again.” Lisio’s artwork includes printmaking methods of monotype, silkscreen, image transfer, linocut, relief, collage, and photography.

Most recently, he has been working on a series of paintings that draw from his experience as a printmaker. “I see each painting that I do as an extension of my prints,” said Lisio, who works out of Studio B in Wellington’s Art Gallery. “After 20 years of being on the press, I’m pushing past the limitations of one medium to explore the dimensions of another.” Ten percent of proceeds from the show will be donated to the nonprofit Schoharie Free Library.

The opening will take place on October 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wellington’s Art Gallery located at 649 Rickard Hill Road in Schoharie.

