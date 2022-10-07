Schmidt blasts Kelly’s justice commission despite his affirmation of racial bias by Kansas police

Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
A Kansas lawmaker says this foster care contractor has made too many mistakes to continue
TOPEKA — State Sen. Molly Baumgardner called on the Department for Children and Families on Tuesday to stop placing kids with one of its contractors and to claw back $12 million in tax dollars following several high-profile mistakes. She wants to end the private agency’s foster care contract.
lawrencekstimes.com
Poll: 72% of Kansans back Medicaid reform stalled by GOP legislators since 2017
TOPEKA — A majority of Kansans across the political spectrum endorse expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in a statewide survey also indicating nine in 10 registered voters believe a candidate’s position on health care influenced votes at the polls. Kansas is among a dozen states declining to broaden...
