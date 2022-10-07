Read full article on original website
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
Reynoldsburg rejects zoning change for Sheetz after tenants forced to move from property
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg city councilmembers said no to changing the zoning for a Sheetz gas station nearly a year after dozens of tenants were told to move from a former trailer park that operated on the desired site. Councilman Barth Cotner said the plan for a gas...
Faith leaders advocating for affordable housing in Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some pastors are taking to the streets to advocate for affordable housing in central Ohio. Tuesday members of BREAD—Building Responsibility Equality And Dignity stood outside the St. Stephens Episcopal Church at High and Woodruff Avenue with signs to catch the interest of passersby. Father...
Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Lockdown lifted at Pickerington HS North, Lakeview Jr. High, juvenile arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody after a social media threat resulted in two Pickerington schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday. Pickerington Local Schools said Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High School were placed on lockdown around 1:15...
Hilliard police asking for tips in identifying truck involved in alleged hit and run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that witnesses said struck a bicyclist. Police said the incident happened on Oct. 6 around 5:45 p.m. on Scioto Darby Road near Walcutt Road. Witnesses reported to police that the bicyclist was struck...
$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
Columbus Weather: Cool start to the morning followed by warm afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hope you have an opportunity to enjoy this beautiful evening! Clouds return to much of the area on Wednesday with a potential for strong storms Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain well-below average through the rest of the extended forecast. TUESDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy becoming mostly...
Families create posters for 'Angel Mile' of Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families gathered Sunday to make special posters, for a special purpose. With the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon just a week away, Angel Mile families came together for a poster party. They'll display the posters at the “Angel Mile,” dedicated to children...
'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
