JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO