Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Faith leaders advocating for affordable housing in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some pastors are taking to the streets to advocate for affordable housing in central Ohio. Tuesday members of BREAD—Building Responsibility Equality And Dignity stood outside the St. Stephens Episcopal Church at High and Woodruff Avenue with signs to catch the interest of passersby. Father...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Cool start to the morning followed by warm afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hope you have an opportunity to enjoy this beautiful evening! Clouds return to much of the area on Wednesday with a potential for strong storms Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain well-below average through the rest of the extended forecast. TUESDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy becoming mostly...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
COLUMBUS, OH

