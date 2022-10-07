Read full article on original website
477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its Epsilon-6 rocket experienced...
San Diego, Tijuana host binational mayors’ summit
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez will welcome officials from more than 30 cities to the U.S.-Mexico Mayors’ Community Summit, beginning Tuesday. The three-day summit is put on by Sister Cities International, which has worked alongside numerous volunteers to hold the binational event. The...
How TikTok turned a diet drug into a status symbol
It’s the sign of any must-have product on TikTok: the item sails through the air, caught by eager hands. The latest is Ozempic, a diet drug that has been hashtagged on the app some 350 million times. Young women smile to the camera as they catch their dose. They pull injection pens from their packets. Push the needle into their stomachs. And then share how many more pounds they hope to shed over the coming week. In recent times, the diabetes treatment began to be prescribed “off-label” for weight loss – and is available for purchase without a prescription. Its...
ABOUT
The Sierra Nevada Ally is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on the environment/science, k-12 education, governance, and arts reporting relevant to northern Nevada and Tahoe Sierra.https://sierranevadaally.org/
