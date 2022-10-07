ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Rocks Village Bridge to Reopen Between Haverhill and West Newbury, MA

The Rocks Village Bridge between West Newbury and Haverhill will reopen after seven months on Tuesday. The bridge, which spans the Merrimack River between River Road in West Newbury and Wharf Lane in Haverhill, was shut down by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on St. Patrick's Day after an over-height truck struck the bridge. An inspection determined that this caused "significant damage to several key structural components."
HAVERHILL, MA
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out

The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

