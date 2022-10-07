Read full article on original website
Related
Forget About the Sanderson Sisters, Chucky May Be Taking Over Salem, Massachusetts
Salem, Massachusetts is known for the Salem Witch Trials and over the years, Salem has been a hot spot during the month of October. Many people flock to Salem to attend the Salem Witch Museum or other historic sites that are witch related. Salem has also gained a lot of...
Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts
Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad. Ashley...
Will You Witness ‘Powerful Energy’? The Conjuring House is Resuming Haunted Tours
This past year, the terrifying Conjuring House in Burrillville, Rhode Island, was purchased by a Boston developer, Jaqueline Nuñez, for $300,000 over the asking price. Nuñez spent $1.525 million on this haunted house. According to Mass Live, Nuñez told The Boston Globe that there were buying stipulations from...
Salem, Massachusetts, Barely Made This List of Most Haunted U.S. Cities
The Red Sox and Patriots aren’t the only ones lagging in the standings this year. Travel & Leisure recently ranked most haunted cities in the U.S., and the Hub of Hocus Pocus, Salem, Massachusetts, barely cracked the top ten, finishing at ninth overall. The good (or bad) news is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
Rocks Village Bridge to Reopen Between Haverhill and West Newbury, MA
The Rocks Village Bridge between West Newbury and Haverhill will reopen after seven months on Tuesday. The bridge, which spans the Merrimack River between River Road in West Newbury and Wharf Lane in Haverhill, was shut down by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on St. Patrick's Day after an over-height truck struck the bridge. An inspection determined that this caused "significant damage to several key structural components."
RELATED PEOPLE
What’s Open, Closed During Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) 2022
Monday is the Columbus Day state and federal holiday in New Hampshire and Massachusetts but also Indigenous Peoples' Day for more communities and the state of Maine. Regardless of the name it comes with a variety of closures for offices, businesses, and schools, but a regular day for others. Portsmouth...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
Boston Kitty Named Buzz Lightyear for Unfortunate Reason That Was Fixed
Oh, cats. They are so cute and so crazy. This little one is gonna be okay. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department helped Fall River Animal Control rescue a neighborhood roaming kitten who somehow got her head in a glass bowl of some type. Hence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Breathtaking Views from High Above the City in This Ultimate Boston Experience
One of the many great things about living in Maine is the proximity to travel to different places for unique experiences. You can head up to Canada, spend a weekend on the coast of Cape Code, or take a day trip to a major city like Boston. While Portland is...
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is the fan favorite. Diehard...
Reacting to the Disgusting, Racist New Hampshire High School Homecoming Proposal
For the record, I want to verbally destroy this kid. The same way I verbally eviscerated that New York Times schmuck Cindy Adams when she wrote an article taking a dump on Maine. But that was a different level than this. That was total sarcasm -- this is real life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts
Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
UPDATE: Missing Epping, New Hampshire, Woman Found Safe
6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0