DCYF: Providence 5-year-old’s near death caused by maltreatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined that the near death of a 5-year-old Providence child last month was the result of maltreatment.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14, according to DCYF, though no additional details regarding what happened were released.

DCYF said it had no prior involvement with the family.

