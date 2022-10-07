ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your Words: Sen. Ron Johnson gets a failing grade in environmental protections

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
Editor's note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review.

My Wisconsin senator needs to represent you and me. A Wausau Daily Herald August 30, 2022 news story reports that 62% of Wisconsinites worry about climate change. The same news story quotes a Boston College professor who is studying how policy makers don’t understand how much we care about climate change.

Ron Johnson is a policy maker who does not represent the 62% of Wisconsin residents who care about climate change. According to the League of Conservation Voters, in 2021 Johnson voted for the environment only 24% of the time. During his entire time as a Wis. Senator, Johnson voted for the environment only 7% of the time; when I was in school, these were failing grades. The environmental votes included agriculture, clean air and water, land and forests, public right to know about toxins, wildlife, energy efficiency, and climate change, among others.

These anti-environment votes are anti-Wisconsin votes and Johnson consistently votes against Wisconsin.

I will vote for Mandela Barnes to represent me in the US Senate.

Barnes has served WI since 2014, first in the State Assembly where he earned a 100% lifetime rating by the WI Conservation Voters. And as Lieutenant Governor since 2018, Barnes chaired the collaborative WI Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change which produced 55 strategies on how WI can tackle climate change.

I know my vote for Mandela Barnes means a vote of commitment to all Wisconsinites.

Jeanine Knapp, Town of Rib Mountain

