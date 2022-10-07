Read full article on original website
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bags
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challenge
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: artoberVA 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- artoberVA is happening now! You can download this bingo board to help celebrate arts in culture in Richmond and the Tri-Cities. Plus, don't forget to tag @artoberVA if you post your adventures to social!. Also, check out Mr. Buttons dressed in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: VisArts' Craft + Design
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for October 14-16! That's when The Visual Arts Center of Richmond will host its 58th annual Craft + Design event at Main Street Station. It's the 58th year for this popular contemporary craft show. The event draws more than 10,000 people and showcases the work of more than 150 nationally-recognized artists and local makers.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Virginia Fiesta
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer William ran into a deer while enjoying an afternoon in Belle Isle. Henry and Perry have been working on their car projects. Lastly, ArtoberVA is happening all this month. Check out the Virginia Fiesta!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook...
WTVR-TV
The 8th Annual Virginia Czech and Solvak Folklife Festival
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Prince George County Regional Heritage Center is excited for their upcoming Virginia Czech and Solvak Folklife Festival. Friend of the show, Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism stopped by to share more. Join in the celebration at The Prince George County Regional Heritage...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Couple opening Richmond's first Bricks and Minifigs selling new and used Legos
Paul and Carrie Indelicato bought the franchise rights to bring the brand to the Richmond market and leased an outpost last week in the Colonnades West shopping center.
WTVR-TV
City of Richmond 9th Annual Centenarian Celebration: Thomas Brown
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we are celebrating 100+ years of life with Thomas Brown. Join in the celebrations happening October 15th at various locations in our area. For more information, give the office a call at 804-646-3054 or visit the website, www.rva.gov/human-services. {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Chillin & Grillin Shack leaves Prince George
A Facebook post made by owners Marc and Daniele Adams of Chillin & Grillin Shack informed customers and fans that they would not be renewing their lease at the current location. “Just Want to thank all of our Prince George customers for a great year. Unfortunately, we have decided not...
WTVR-TV
Henrico’s Ready for Life Expo
RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico’s Ready for Life Expo is a great opportunity for career exploration. Mac Beaton, Director of Workforce & Career Development and Beverly Cocke, Specialist of Workforce & Career Development with Henrico County Public Schools joined us to share more. Take part in the expo happening October...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
styleweekly.com
Follow the Glow
Garden Glow is a completely immersive event, with the gardens appearing to be lit from within, and the familiar landscape elements transformed into architectural shapes and soft textures in various colors. The Glow Path is central to it all. This year, the pathway is longer than ever, taking visitors from...
Main Street revitalization money going to Blackstone, Louisa, Ashland
Across Central Virginia, a little more than $50,000 of the money will go to Blackstone, Louisa and Ashland's downtown associations to help small businesses and bring more tourists to the areas.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
NBC12
Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Richmond Flying Squirrels is providing a safe and fun environment for children to trick-or-treat. The annual Squirrel-o-ween celebration is coming back to the Diamond Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The free event will feature...
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Shop from hundreds of art vendors at Richmond’s Craft + Design
Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a "museum quality" contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
Richmond still doesn't know how student got loaded gun into school
Richmond Public School is still trying to determine how a student was able to bring a loaded gun into George Wythe High School without setting off the school's metal detectors.
NBC12
Local pumpkin patches deal with some growing challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s fall which means it’s time to head out to the pumpkin patch. This year, farmers said they’ve had a good harvest despite some fluctuation with the weather. Locally, hundreds of people came out to Chesterfield Berry Farm this weekend to pick their...
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.
