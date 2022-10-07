Rosati-Kain hopes to stay open as a private school after Archdiocese announces its closure

Rosati-Kain is making plans to stay open, despite the Archdiocese saying the all-girls Catholic high school in the Central West End is slated to close.

"We are moving in the direction of becoming a private Catholic school," said Lexy Endsley, Rosati-Kain spokeswoman.

She said that was the consensus of a packed auditorium of school administrators, parents and alumni this week. The goal is to raise millions of dollars to stay open--first for the next five years--and then in perpetuity after that.

"We are very realistic about what is happening and the mountain that we need to climb to get there," Endsley said. "But we are also very optimistic."

The next step is a meeting this week with the Archdiocese about Rosati-Kain's request to lease the school building and the land it sits on for a dollar a month--or twelve dollars a year.

