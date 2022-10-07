Read full article on original website
Officials Give Update As Menominee Fire Continues BUrning
On-going fire at the Menominee, Michigan Resolute Forest Products warehouse. City, state and federal officials today released an update on response activities. • The fire is contained and under control. Portions of the warehouse facility adjacent to Resolute Forest Products continue to burn and fire suppression by local and regional fire departments are continuing.
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days
MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
Authorities Give Update On Menominee Warehouse Fire
EPA continues to work with city, state and federal officials to assist the Menominee, Michigan warehouse fire. EPA continues to provide air monitoring and air sampling at the site and in the surrounding communities. EPA also continues to assist EGLE and WDNR on surface water sampling potential run-off from the incident site to the Menominee wastewater treatment plant and adjacent Menominee River.
Help feed firefighters at Menominee blaze
MENOMINEE, MI— Fire continues to burn at the Resolute Forest Products paper mill in Menominee, and residents are invited to help feed firefighters at the scene. A sign-up sheet for individuals, businesses, or organizations to pay for a meal and either pick it up or have it delivered to firefighters has been created. Personnel from across the Upper Peninsula and Northeastern Wisconsin have traveled to Menominee to help extinguish the multi-day blaze, which started in a warehouse on Friday. Meals to help fortify up to 50 firefighters at a time are needed so crews can focus on battling the blaze. A link to the sign-up sheet is here.
Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
Crews report to weekend fire at Fish Creek restaurant
A Fish Creek restaurant reopened on Monday after having to evacuate its guests on Sunday due to a fire. Crews responded to a small electrical fire in the attic at The English Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dinner service was canceled for the rest of the evening due to the fire, which was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters, clearing the scene a few hours later. The restaurant was able to reopen for its usually Monday evening dinner service but took to social media to thank the Door County Sheriff’s Department and responding fire departments and first responders for being fully prepared for the worst. The social media post also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during the event.
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Busy road in De Pere closed for emergency bridge repair, expect delays
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling in the City of De Pere, plan accordingly as one of the busiest roads will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Main Avenue (STH 32) will be closed between 8th Street and Fort Howard Avenue due to an emergency repair of the Canadian National Railroad Bridge.
Crews Battling Paper Mill Fire in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of...
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
You've Been Boo'd '22
We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
UPDATE: Green Bay Police locate missing 23-year-old man
Green Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 23-year-old Khriston D. Seymour.
Overnight Parking For Truckers Has Become A Concern
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of a truck driver’s biggest concerns is where they are going to sleep that night. Truck drivers around the nation are having trouble finding overnight parking. Industry officials are saying this could lead to supply chain problems. Truck driver Natanahel Aguilera’s tells...
Oconto County Sheriff’s identify suspect in Little Suamico double homicide
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2. According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on...
Manufacturing Month: From old movie theater to factory floor
A portion of the old East Town Mall in Green Bay that used to house a movie theater now contains a manufacturing facility.
FREED: Mark Johnson, ‘Rambo Killer,’ Stabbed 15-Year-Old Boy 72 Times | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #33
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Mark Johnson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 33rd in the...
