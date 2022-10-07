Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule assistants let go, including Panthers DC Phil Snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple Panthers assistant coaches have been let go following the firing of Matt Rhule on Monday, according to multiple reports. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, who followed Rhule to Carolina from Baylor, were dismissed. Snow's dismissal was a bit of a surprise to some observers, as the Panthers' defense has been solid despite the team's 1-4 record.
