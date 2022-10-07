Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conferenceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conference
The Buckeyes are on a bye week after earning six-straight wins to start the season, and head coach Ryan Day is already looking to maintain momentum once No. 2 Ohio State retakes the football field. Day said Tuesday the Buckeyes practice three times this week, allowing them “to get a...
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matches
For the first time in more than one month, the Buckeyes returned to the Covelli Center and came away with two Big Ten victories. No. 6 Ohio State held off comeback bids against No. 13 Penn State (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) in five sets during a 3-2 win Friday and Northwestern (13-5, 2-4 Big Ten) in four sets Sunday.
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan Tuesday
The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action for the first time in six days in a rivalry match at Michigan Tuesday. The Buckeyes (6-1-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten), standing sixth in the Big Ten, are coming off a 3-2 win against Northern Kentucky Wednesday but have not won a conference matchup since Sept. 18 in a 2-1 result over then-No. 15 Indiana.
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Ohio State to play Iowa at noon Oct. 22, appear on FOX ‘Big Noon Kickoff’
No. 2 Ohio State will begin the second half of its season against Iowa Oct. 22 on FOX “Big Noon Kickoff,” the athletic department announced Monday. It will mark the Buckeyes’ first appearance on “Big Noon Kickoff” this season and second start time at noon, coming after Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lantern
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over Ohio
Senior forward Sarah Charley scored two goals for the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team, leading the Buckeyes to a 7-1 win over Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, Sunday. The Buckeyes (7-5, 1-3 Big Ten) had five different players score to top the Bobcats (5-7, 1-3 MAC), collecting their fourth-straight win.
Lantern
The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 7
The Lantern Sports Podcast is back for its seventh episode, recapping the latest news around Buckeyes athletics and detailing the No. 2 Ohio State football team’s performance so far this season entering the bye week. Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the weekend sweeps from the men’s and women’s...
Lantern
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State
The Ohio State football team marched into East Lansing, Michigan, and came away with a 49-20 win Saturday, continuing its nine-game win streak at Spartan Stadium. Ohio State handed Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker his third consecutive loss to the Buckeyes by 28 points or more. Third-year quarterback C.J....
Lantern
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue success
After pinning down a successful run in its 2021-22 season, the Buckeye Bowling Club looks to build on the momentum this year as a team. The Buckeye Bowling Club season got underway in October with the Ohio Bowling Conference tournaments Oct. 1 and will continue with the C300 Western Shootout event Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lantern
Football: Thompson exhibit commemorates 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium
To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Ohio Stadium, Thompson Library added an exhibit titled “A Walk in Our Shoe” to walk students and visitors through the history of the ‘Shoe. Tamar Chute, the event organizer for the exhibit, said it showcases over 125 historic items — including...
Lantern
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison
A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020. According to an Oct. 11 U.S. Department of Justice news release, Tres Genco — a Hillsboro, Ohio, native — admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Genco pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which is punishable by up to life in prison, according to the release.
Comments / 0