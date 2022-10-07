ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lantern

Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan Tuesday

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action for the first time in six days in a rivalry match at Michigan Tuesday. The Buckeyes (6-1-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten), standing sixth in the Big Ten, are coming off a 3-2 win against Northern Kentucky Wednesday but have not won a conference matchup since Sept. 18 in a 2-1 result over then-No. 15 Indiana.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Lantern

The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 7

The Lantern Sports Podcast is back for its seventh episode, recapping the latest news around Buckeyes athletics and detailing the No. 2 Ohio State football team’s performance so far this season entering the bye week. Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the weekend sweeps from the men’s and women’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Teams#Basketball Court#Ohio Stadium#Men#Buckeye Nation
Lantern

Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison

A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020. According to an Oct. 11 U.S. Department of Justice news release, Tres Genco — a Hillsboro, Ohio, native — admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Genco pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which is punishable by up to life in prison, according to the release.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy