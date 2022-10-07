ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Rapp, Otte named homecoming king, queen

The Cannon Falls 2022 homecoming court was introduced Monday night in the middle/high school auditorium and seniors Tyler Rapp and Kaytlyn Otte were crowned this year’s king and queen. Rapp and Otte were crowned by last year’s king and queen, Kenny Otto and Jaci Winchell. Rapp and Otte were...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Forward-looking vision

Fellow residents of Cannon Falls, I am Jay Behnken, and I’m running for a two-year term on our City Council. My wife and I moved to Cannon Falls just under three years ago as we missed the ambience of a small town. We both grew up in Blooming Prairie,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Color run cancelled

Each year the Cannon Falls Prom Committee hosts the Bomber Blast 5K. They look forward to this color run because it helps fund prom in the spring. Unfortunately, we had to make the decision to cancel the run because not enough participants signed up. Even though it was canceled, the prom committee would like to thank the following businesses for being generous and letting us keep their donations.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bomber sports start section playoffs

Section playoffs have started for the Cannon Falls boys and girls soccer teams as well as Bomber girls tennis. The boys soccer team received the No. 8 seed in Section 2A and hosted No. 9 Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo-Hayfield on Monday in the first round. Cannon Falls’ lone regular season win came over the Cobras 3-0 back on September 13 and the Bombers improved on that performance with a 7-0 victory Monday afternoon.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Last week’s Cannon Falls, Randolph sports roundup

This past week’s Cannon Falls Bomber and Randolph Rocket athletic results:. The Cannon Falls girls tennis team beat the Lake City Tigers 6-1 to wrap up their regular season. Lauren Ritz won No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-0; Josie Sjoquist took No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-4; Sophia Nerison lost in No. 3 singles 3-6, 6-2, 10-7; and Livia Tennessen was victorious in No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0. The team of Claire Dicke and Allison Hughes won in No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1; Cami and Kalee Anderson took No. 2 doubles 6-4, 7-5; and Noelle Swenson and Josie Buck won No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-0.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Flamingo fundraiser returns

The Flamingos are back. For the next two weeks, flamingos will move around Cannon Falls. To get them removed, donate to the 2023 Senior Graduation Party. If the flamingos don’t make it to your home, but you would still like to donate, a check can be sent to the Cannon Falls High School office at 1020 E. Minnesota St. or Venmo at @carrie-johnson72.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls football wins sloppy shootout with La Crescent-Hokah

The Cannon Falls Bombers football team and the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers played a good old-fashioned shootout Friday night at John Burch Park as the two teams combined for 109 points, 15 touchdowns and 956 total yards, but the Bombers took home the win 60-49. There is an old boxing saying...
CANNON FALLS, MN

