Each year the Cannon Falls Prom Committee hosts the Bomber Blast 5K. They look forward to this color run because it helps fund prom in the spring. Unfortunately, we had to make the decision to cancel the run because not enough participants signed up. Even though it was canceled, the prom committee would like to thank the following businesses for being generous and letting us keep their donations.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO