Read full article on original website
Related
Schoharie County traffic stop nabs suspected car thief
Three people were arrested in Middleburgh on Wednesday. Edward Abraham, 37, of Schoharie, Joseph Romberg, 40, of Middleburgh, and Summer Coons, 28, of Richmondville, face multiple drug charges.
One person injured in plane crash on Great Sacandaga Lake, north of Albany
Northampton, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash landed at Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino confirmed emergency response crews responded to a downed small aircraft near the Northampton Beach Public Campground shortly before noon on Sunday. One person suffered minor injuries...
WRGB
Albany man arrested: found with loaded firearm and oxycodone pills
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's office have arrested an Albany man on gun and drug related charges. Michael C. Miller, 31 of Albany was placed in custody when he was found to have a loaded firearm, as well as drugs. These drugs included oxycodone pills. The pills are suspected to be counterfeit and pressed with fentanyl.
Saratoga deputies searching for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man reported missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Tenant Stabs Landlord During Argument Over TV Remote, Police Say
A New York man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his landlord during an argument over a TV remote, authorities said. Police in Columbia County were called at around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, with reports of a stabbing in the city of Hudson, at a home near Columbia and North Second streets.
WNYT
Traffic sting leads to drug bust in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is working to crackdown on stolen cars, fake license plates and fake inspection stickers. In all, six people were arrested for a number of reasons. That includes Mark Castiglione. The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man was driving with a suspended driver’s license....
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
WNYT
New information released on deadly crash
We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Three accused of stealing cannabis plants from licensed farm in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Department says they have arrested three people, accused of stealing cannabis plants. Stephen R. Clark Sr, 41, Tyler J. Clark, 26, and Carl M. Carpenter, 26, are accused of stealing cannabis plants from a licensed farm, Adirondack Hemp Farms, LLC,. All...
Students left by bus found lost in the woods
THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
WCVB
Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police arrest unarmed robbery suspect
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after a weekend unarmed robbery in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said that a 77-year-old Pittsfield woman walked into the city’s police department on Sunday to report that she had been “forcefully robbed of her purse” while walking along the 200 block of North Street.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
iheart.com
Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday
An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
WNYT
Pittsfield crash under investigation
A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
WNYT
Small plane crash under investigation in Fulton County
NORTHHAMPTON – A small plane crashed in Fulton County over the weekend. Investigators say the single engine plane was trying to take off from Northampton Campground around noon Sunday. A gust of wind flipped it over in the Great Sacandaga Lake, in the area of 328 Houseman Street. Three...
Adams resident arrested for stealing catalytic converter from parked car
On Sunday, Adams Police Officers received reports that a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at a local business.
WRGB
Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
Comments / 0