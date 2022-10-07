ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Albany man arrested: found with loaded firearm and oxycodone pills

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's office have arrested an Albany man on gun and drug related charges. Michael C. Miller, 31 of Albany was placed in custody when he was found to have a loaded firearm, as well as drugs. These drugs included oxycodone pills. The pills are suspected to be counterfeit and pressed with fentanyl.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delmar, NY
Crime & Safety
Washington County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Delmar, NY
County
Washington County, NY
City
Shushan, NY
WNYT

Traffic sting leads to drug bust in Albany

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is working to crackdown on stolen cars, fake license plates and fake inspection stickers. In all, six people were arrested for a number of reasons. That includes Mark Castiglione. The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man was driving with a suspended driver’s license....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New information released on deadly crash

We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Violent Crime#State Route 313
NEWS10 ABC

Students left by bus found lost in the woods

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, NY
WCVB

Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
HARTFORD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police arrest unarmed robbery suspect

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after a weekend unarmed robbery in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said that a 77-year-old Pittsfield woman walked into the city’s police department on Sunday to report that she had been “forcefully robbed of her purse” while walking along the 200 block of North Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Albany Shelter That Was Site of Brutal Attack Expected to Reopen Monday

An Albany shelter that was the site of a brutal attack several weeks ago is scheduled to reopen its doors Monday. On August 29th, 42-year-old Randell Mason allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Jon Romano with two swords at the Community Connections facility on Sheridan Avenue. Romano was seriously injured and is still recovering. The executive director for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless says there will be additional security measures in place aimed at preventing any future violence. Mason is facing several charges and is due in court again next month.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield crash under investigation

A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Small plane crash under investigation in Fulton County

NORTHHAMPTON – A small plane crashed in Fulton County over the weekend. Investigators say the single engine plane was trying to take off from Northampton Campground around noon Sunday. A gust of wind flipped it over in the Great Sacandaga Lake, in the area of 328 Houseman Street. Three...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy