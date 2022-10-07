Read full article on original website
WJMS Knightly Cafe up and running for another year of delicious coffee and treats
Mrs. Patty Johnson‘s class at William James Middle School has the popular WJMS Knightly Cafe back up and running for another school year. The cafe provides delicious coffee and food, prepared by Johnson’s special education class, to faculty, staff, and even members of the public on Friday of each week.
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours. Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to the town where he started playing bars and parties. A small college bar might not...
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch
National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
Traffic Advisory: Bulloch County North Main Annex parking lot temporarily closed
Due to construction on the North Main Annex, the parking lot to the north of the building will be blocked off beginning this week. Please park in the parking lot behind the Annex for access to the building. This parking lot will remain closed through the construction time, which is scheduled to be complete in April 2023.
Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Bulloch Co. residents discuss community development with commissioners
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Bulloch County are bracing for what they worry will be too much development. They came to a listening session with county commissioners to voice their concerns over the growth many anticipate with the Hyundai Pant planned near them in Bryan County. Speakers brought...
Georgia Southern student accused of molesting teen in dorm room after meeting her online, police say
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars accused of molesting a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat, according to a police report. The report says Georgia Southern University police found the 13-year-old in a dorm in Freedom's Landing on Lanier Drive on Sept. 26.
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Toombs County Sheriff's Office: 2 people dead following crash
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Update:A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 17-year-old victim's family. You can access it by clicking here. Initial report: Two people are dead following a crash in Toombs County. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Toombs County Sheriff's Office said 911 Dispatch...
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
