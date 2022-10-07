ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, GA

Grice Connect

Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service

In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Lyons, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Grice Connect

Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch

National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
High School Volleyball PRO

Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Beach High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on October 10, 2022, 10:00:01.
HINESVILLE, GA
#Local Life#Localevent#Music Festival#Live Music#Classic Car#Fireworks Show#Bbq#The First Baptist Church
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
WJCL

Toombs County Sheriff's Office: 2 people dead following crash

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Update:A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 17-year-old victim's family. You can access it by clicking here. Initial report: Two people are dead following a crash in Toombs County. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Toombs County Sheriff's Office said 911 Dispatch...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA

