A 12-year-old had to be taken to the hospital by air ambulance Friday night after their bike collided with a car in Lakeview outside Soap Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the child – whom they did not identify as a boy or girl – was riding their bike south about 6 p.m. on Ephrata Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Grant Street Northwest and ran into the side of a Subaru Forester.

SOAP LAKE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO