ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Malaga-Alcoa Highway burns about 100 acres
A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire. The fire eventually burned about 100 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The grass and brush fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. just south of Rock Island...
ncwlife.com
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
ncwlife.com
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
ncwlife.com
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 10th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late last night. A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station and A vehicle hit a power pole late Friday night off the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, knocking down a line that ignited a brush fire.
ncwlife.com
12-year-old injured after bike collides with car in Lakeview
A 12-year-old had to be taken to the hospital by air ambulance Friday night after their bike collided with a car in Lakeview outside Soap Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the child – whom they did not identify as a boy or girl – was riding their bike south about 6 p.m. on Ephrata Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Grant Street Northwest and ran into the side of a Subaru Forester.
shorelineareanews.com
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
ncwlife.com
Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores
WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
ncwlife.com
Quincy tops Omak girls soccer and a busy schedule today
The lone soccer score we have from Monday saw Quincy beat Omak 2-to-1. A busy soccer schedule gets underway at 4 o’clock this afternoon when Omak hosts Cascade. The 4:30 games have Quincy at Brewster; Liberty Bell hosts Okanogan; Manson’s at Tonasket; and Lake Roosevelt hosts Bridgeport. Pateros and Oroville get underway at 5. Chelan visits Cashmere at 6:30. The 7 o’clock games tonight have Eastmont at Moses Lake while Wenatchee hosts Sunnyside.
ncwlife.com
Cashmere sweeps Cascade volleyball, Eastmont hosts Moses Lake on TV tonight
The prep schedule got underway Monday for volleyball. On the courts last night, Cashmere swept Cascade 3-games-to-none. Entiat topped Moses Lake Christian 3-1 and Soap Lake edged Pateros 3-2. Coming up tonight at 6, it’s Entiat hosting Wilson Creek. The 6:30 matches have Tonasket at Manson; Oroville hosts Liberty Bell;...
ncwlife.com
Saturday Prep Roundup
Turning to prep girls soccer on Saturday, Wenatchee made it a season-sweep in it series with Eastmont, downing the Wildcats 3-nil in Quincy. Eisenhower edged Moses Lake 2-1. Othello blanked Ephrata 3-nil. Kiona-Benton topped Quincy 3-nil. Ellensburg and Cascade played to a 0-0 tie. St. George’s blasted Brewster 6-1.
