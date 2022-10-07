Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_com
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
News Channel 25
Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder
HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said. Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Detailed timeline: Murder charges filed against man accused of gunning down security guard outside of Club Onyx, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities have identified and charged a man who shot and killed a security guard who intervened in an argument between the suspect and a woman outside a gentlemen’s club along Houston’s popular Richmond strip, according to Houston police. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, has been charged...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Suspect charged in fatal shootings of 2 men at southwest Houston restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting two men while they were dining at a restaurant in southwest Houston last Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, has been charged with capital murder in the 482nd State District...
Click2Houston.com
1 man killed, another man injured in shooting during carjacking at SW Houston apartment complex: HPD
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said one man was fatally shot and another man was injured during a carjacking at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday. It happened around 4:25 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 6061 Beverly Hill St. According...
Click2Houston.com
93-year-old man pinned against vehicle by robbery suspects after being followed from bank in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 93-year-old man was robbed by two suspects after he was followed home from a bank in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the victim’s driveway of his home, located in the 800 block of East 39th.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman’s scream scares off gunman during robbery attempt outside bank ATM in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a woman who was held at gunpoint during a robbery attempt outside a bank ATM in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The armed robbery was reported on Sept. 22 around 10:40 p.m. as the woman was depositing a...
fox26houston.com
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present
HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
2 years later, suspects accused of shooting 19-year-old girl to death still on the run
For Janelle Solis, her phone holds irreplaceable memories. “It didn’t matter what she was doing,” Solis said. “She was always singing.”. Solis surrounds herself with reminders of her little girl. The walls in her Pasadena home are lined with pictures, quotes and mementos. “She was just beautiful...
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING
330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of Pamela Turner
BATOWN, Texas – A Harris County jury has reached a verdict in the trial for a Baytown police officer in the fatal shooting of Pamela Turner who, family members said, was a mental illness patient. The officer, Juan Delacruz, was found not guilty on Tuesday. He was charged with...
mocomotive.com
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in deadly shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of two men in a restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is charged with capital murder. Two other suspects, who have not been identified, also remain at large. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct....
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after assaulting two people over their dog’s behaviors, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after assaulting two people during an argument over their dog’s behavior, according deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. The incident was reported in the 11200 block of Timbertech Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the suspect involved...
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Houston Sunday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street around 9:47 p.m. When police arrived at...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Burglary suspect steals $15K worth of computers, items at north Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance photo was released of a man accused of burglarizing a business Friday in north Houston in hopes someone from the public will recognize him, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 11:30 p.m. at a business located in the 100 block...
Click2Houston.com
Bicycle riding bandit robs customer at gunpoint at ATM in Meyerland Plaza parking lot, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed a man at an ATM in the Meyerland Plaza parking lot, then rode off on a getaway bicycle. According to HPD, on Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m., a bank customer...
23-year-old woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend who turned the gun on himself, HCSO says
Preliminary information states that the woman was found shot, and the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sheriff Gonzalez said in a tweet.
