Houston, TX

News Channel 25

Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder

HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said. Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present

HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING

330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in southwest Houston Sunday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 12800 block of Dunlap Street around 9:47 p.m. When police arrived at...
HOUSTON, TX
