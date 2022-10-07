ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Francis Suarez: Slash the Florida sales tax

It’s good policy; it’s good politics, and it’s good for all Floridians. Recovering from a hurricane is hard. As a Floridian who has survived many of them, I know the pain, frustration and devastation firsthand in terms of lives, livelihood, and financial security. This is especially true when a business is lost, a home is destroyed, or a lifetime of savings evaporates.
L. Cane

What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?

Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
FEMA OKs more Hurricane Ian assistance for Central Florida counties

Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were approved for more federal reimbursement for recovery costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more federal assistance to help the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Orange and Osceola recover from Hurricane Ian. The move allows the counties to receive federal reimbursements for...
Florida Property Insurance Crises Escalating

Florida property insurance skyrocketing/Photo by designer491/iStock photo. Property insurance was high before Hurricane Ian, so now what?. If you are a homeowner or property manager, then you likely know the cost of property insurance was off the charts before the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Florida property insurance industry was quickly becoming untenable. Homeowners were paying $4,231 a year for insurance. That's nearly triple what folks in other states pay. Furthermore, insurance companies in Florida are either going bankrupt or leaving the state because they can no longer afford to pay off legitimate claims. As an example, FedNat Insurance Company canceled 56,000 policies in May 2022. Recently, the company arranged to have 83,000 more policies transferred to another company. Still, with Hurricane Ian's impact hanging over everything like the Sword of Damocles, it remains to be seen if these policies will remain in effect. According to current stats, the damages from Hurricane Ian will exceed $42 billion and possibly rise to $57 billion.
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
