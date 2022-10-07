Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Francis Suarez: Slash the Florida sales tax
It’s good policy; it’s good politics, and it’s good for all Floridians. Recovering from a hurricane is hard. As a Floridian who has survived many of them, I know the pain, frustration and devastation firsthand in terms of lives, livelihood, and financial security. This is especially true when a business is lost, a home is destroyed, or a lifetime of savings evaporates.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
click orlando
‘Massive convoy’ of Florida linemen, first responders use Sanibel Causeway damaged in Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A “massive convoy” of linemen and first responders used the temporarily repaired Sanibel Causeway that was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks and other first responder vehicles were making...
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 10.11.22: Holidays — hurricane stats — flexing — storm damage
Another Columbus Day, another controversy. While most federal employees enjoyed a day off Monday to recognize one of 11 federal holidays, there still are disagreements over what to call the day. An official list of days that all nonessential employees have off each year shows Oct. 10 as Columbus Day....
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.9.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter that is supposed to about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, but this week is mostly focused on the incredible response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.
What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind￼
For those who lost everything to a natural disaster and even those spared, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety...
floridapolitics.com
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
floridapolitics.com
FEMA OKs more Hurricane Ian assistance for Central Florida counties
Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were approved for more federal reimbursement for recovery costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more federal assistance to help the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Orange and Osceola recover from Hurricane Ian. The move allows the counties to receive federal reimbursements for...
Florida Property Insurance Crises Escalating
Florida property insurance skyrocketing/Photo by designer491/iStock photo. Property insurance was high before Hurricane Ian, so now what?. If you are a homeowner or property manager, then you likely know the cost of property insurance was off the charts before the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Florida property insurance industry was quickly becoming untenable. Homeowners were paying $4,231 a year for insurance. That's nearly triple what folks in other states pay. Furthermore, insurance companies in Florida are either going bankrupt or leaving the state because they can no longer afford to pay off legitimate claims. As an example, FedNat Insurance Company canceled 56,000 policies in May 2022. Recently, the company arranged to have 83,000 more policies transferred to another company. Still, with Hurricane Ian's impact hanging over everything like the Sword of Damocles, it remains to be seen if these policies will remain in effect. According to current stats, the damages from Hurricane Ian will exceed $42 billion and possibly rise to $57 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.
Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. First Lady Jill Biden will return to Florida this weekend, this time with a trip to Broward County as the Biden administration continues its Cancer Moonshot.
Comments / 5