Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Man in a wheelchair hit by a car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of N. Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou St preparing...
KRDO News Channel 13

Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

12-year-old boy reported missing in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they need the community’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered 12-year-old boy. CSPD reports that Jordan Eschberger was last seen wearing black or grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and was carrying a black bag. He is described as white, six feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Police shared a photo of him with the public Tuesday night.
FOX21News.com

CSPD investigating after man found dead near downtown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers found a man’s body in the 00 block of East Cimarron Street on Monday night. According to CSPD, on Oct. 10 at around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to an assault in progress, in the...
KKTV

Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
KKTV

Death investigation underway near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a death near Memorial Park. Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Erie and Eastlake for a death investigation. A woman was found dead on scene. Police tell 11 News the homicide unit was investigating...
KXRM

Man killed in Colorado City officer-involved shooting identified

(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado City. The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5 when deputies were called to a home in the 4800 block of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City about a burglary. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office […]
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020.  “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after weekend crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road, caused the northbound lanes of Academy to be closed for several hours. According to CSPD at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 officers were called to the intersection […]
KKTV

Suspicious device ‘rendered safe’ near Veterans Park in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning. In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 50), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Missing teen could be going to Salida

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
KKTV

Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday. The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team and Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.
