FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife CenterColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado CityColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The New Playground at Acacia Park Is OpenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not ForgottenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Man in a wheelchair hit by a car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of N. Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou St preparing...
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
KKTV
3 separate death investigations underway Monday night in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Airport website the target of a reported cyberattack. A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22.
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
12-year-old boy reported missing in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they need the community’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered 12-year-old boy. CSPD reports that Jordan Eschberger was last seen wearing black or grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and was carrying a black bag. He is described as white, six feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Police shared a photo of him with the public Tuesday night.
FOX21News.com
CSPD investigating after man found dead near downtown
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers found a man’s body in the 00 block of East Cimarron Street on Monday night. According to CSPD, on Oct. 10 at around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to an assault in progress, in the...
KKTV
Colorado Springs looking for suspects in 3 convenience store robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the suspects in a string of robberies carried out in the second half of September. The robbers targeted convenience stores, holding up the same 7-Eleven twice and a Diamond Shamrock once. Detectives say the 7-Eleven robberies happened at the store at...
KKTV
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
KKTV
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February. The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a...
KKTV
Death investigation underway near Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a death near Memorial Park. Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Erie and Eastlake for a death investigation. A woman was found dead on scene. Police tell 11 News the homicide unit was investigating...
Man killed in Colorado City officer-involved shooting identified
(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado City. The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5 when deputies were called to a home in the 4800 block of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City about a burglary. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office […]
13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020. “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after weekend crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road, caused the northbound lanes of Academy to be closed for several hours. According to CSPD at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 officers were called to the intersection […]
KKTV
Suspicious device ‘rendered safe’ near Veterans Park in Canon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning. In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 50), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.
Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Missing teen could be going to Salida
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Layla Meador is a runaway and was last seen in Canon City on Monday. A photo of Meador is at the top of this article. The sheriff’s...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Airport among airports nationwide targeted by cyberattack
Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at...
KKTV
Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday. The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team and Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.
