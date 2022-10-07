Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Dye Hard
We got ourselves a new rookie. Celina Juarez is a handful, and she was one of many reasons why The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 was stressful to watch from the opening moments until the end. Of course, we also got an update on the Rosalind Dyer situation, and she'll...
TV Fanatic
Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 Online
Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Chesapeake Shores S6E9 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9, Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 Review: A House Is Not A Home
Let's call a spade a spade here, people; Raising Kanan is currently one of the best shows on television. The series delivers weekly, never skipping a beat, and they don't need big flashy action sequences or wacky plot twists every two seconds to make it happen. They rely on the characters, and those strong dynamics, combined with absorbing storylines, to get it done.
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: Who Will Ascend the Throne?
We should prepare for the worst, House of the Dragon fans. The hit Game of Thrones spinoff picks up in the aftermath of the death of King Viserys I. His death will undoubtedly change the trajectory of the series, largely thanks to his dying words to Alicent. He referenced the...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Bahala Na
Sometimes life happens, and you have to deal with the consequences. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Arman proved he would do anything for Thony by being there to clean up Fiona's mess. Hopefully, after this incident, Fiona will trust Arman more, even though she views him as...
TV Fanatic
Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars
Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series. Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: East New York Rises, NCIS: LA Returns Down
CBS revamped its Sunday line-up this season, and the numbers have so far been encouraging. The Equalizer drew 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating last night, while freshman East New York (5.5 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam in viewers. However, the demo was down a bit. NCIS: Los...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 Review: A New Deal
Was that an episode of This Is Us disguised as The Walking Dead?. Despite some big swings in the storytelling department, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 paid tribute to the past as our survivors questioned what comes next. It was one of the most emotional installments yet. The...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: It's Time For New Possibilities
Buck is finding himself on quite the journey. With the help of some new reading material and timely advice, Buck appears to be trying to discover more about himself and what he wants out of life. It's a worthy endeavor, but it can also be a little scary when the path in front of you is so unclear.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Change of Perspective
Was anyone surprised that Shaun butted heads with his new resident on his first day as an attending?. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 2 dealt with Shaun being on the other side of a conflict between attending and resident. For the first time, he was the boss, and he almost made an irreversible mistake.
TV Fanatic
Doom Patrol Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date and Musical Teaser Trailer
Doom Patrol Season 4 will finally get underway this December, but there's a catch. The highly anticipated new season drops Thursday, December 8, with two new episodes. New episodes will unspool Thursdays through January 5, but fear not, more episodes are on tap for later in 2023. Yes, six more...
A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix
Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Exclusive Clip: Beau & Carla Catch Up!
Beau Arlen is a bit of a mystery. Ever since the charismatic sheriff came on the scene, we haven't gotten a chance to discover too much about him outside of his relationship with his daughter, but that looks likely to change now that his ex-wife is back in the picture.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Sneak Peek: Negotiations With Gigi
Name a cuter duo than Conrad and Gigi. It's impossible to do because you cannot. The Daddy/Daughter moments are always cherishable ones on The Resident, and highlights of the series are when we get some quality time with the two or have any moments with Gigi. Fortunately, thanks to a...
TV Fanatic
The Man Who Fell to Earth Not Returning for Season 2 at Showtime
The Man Who Fell to Earth will not be back on Showtime for a second season, it has been announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was initially conceived as a limited series, but that changed about halfway through production. However, Showtime feels like the story came to a...
Comments / 0